Busan International Motor Show Is Canceled

The biennial Busan International Motor Show has been canceled.

The city of Busan who runs the event, met with BEXCO and car manufacturing officials in a meeting last week on whether to proceed with the event due to the coronavirus pandemic before making the announcement yesterday.

The last event in Busan in 2018 drew approximately 620,000 visitors as well as brought in almost 250 billion won to the local economy.

The event will not be rescheduled as BEXCO’s schedule would not be able to accommodate a three-week exhibition later in the year should the conditions around the nation change.

Chevrolet and Cadillac had already dropped out of the event, leaving only five carmakers who were scheduled to attend.

The motor show was already facing issues as the number of participating companies was expected to decrease significantly compared to last year’s motor show in Seoul, with the announcement that all five Japanese carmakers would not attend.

BIMOS was expected to run from May 28 through June 7.