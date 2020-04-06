Lifestyle

Busan International Motor Show Is Canceled

Haps Staff

The biennial Busan International Motor Show has been canceled.

The city of Busan who runs the event, met with BEXCO and car manufacturing officials in a meeting last week on whether to proceed with the event due to the coronavirus pandemic before making the announcement yesterday.

The last event in Busan in 2018 drew approximately 620,000 visitors as well as brought in almost 250 billion won to the local economy.

The event will not be rescheduled as BEXCO’s schedule would not be able to accommodate a three-week exhibition later in the year should the conditions around the nation change.

Chevrolet and Cadillac had already dropped out of the event, leaving only five carmakers who were scheduled to attend.

The motor show was already facing issues as the number of participating companies was expected to decrease significantly compared to last year’s motor show in Seoul, with the announcement that all five Japanese carmakers would not attend.

BIMOS was expected to run from May 28 through June 7.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Sakhalin Businessman Makes $100,000 Donation to Help Fight Coronavirus Pandemic in Korea

Janna Ten -
Second-generation Sakhalin Korean Oleg K. Kan, who has been living with his family in Busan for several years, recently donated 122.5 million won ($100,000) USD to the Sarane Yolme City Charity Foundation.  
Read more
Lifestyle

Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Holding Flower Event to Help Local Farmers

Haps Staff -
Now is a good chance to fill your house with flowers this spring and help out local flower growers whose business has suffered this spring.
Read more
Lifestyle

Busan City Landmarks Turn Blue Today and Tomorrow For World Autism Awareness Day

Haps Staff -
World Autism Awareness Day, designated by the United Nations, is an internationally recognized day falling on April 2nd every year, to raise awareness about people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and promote the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of ASD.
Read more
Lifestyle

Will New Online Korean Films and Series Increase the Popularity and Reach of Korean Cinema?

Haps Staff -
Take a look at three releases that have been picked up by streaming services that have the capabilities to expand the reach of Korean cinema.
Read more
Lifestyle

Lime Scooters Restricted From Dongbaeksom, Haeundae Beach

Haps Staff -
Haeundae-gu has announced that Lime Scooters and other electric scooters will be restricted at Haeundae Beach and Dongbaeksom.
Read more
Lifestyle

Relax in Style With the Ananti “Namhae Package”

Haps Staff -
Ananti Namhae has announced its new penthouse package to enjoy the comforts of home with beautiful views of the sea.
Read more

The Latest

COVID-19 Latest: Woman Left Quarantine To Go For a Walk in Buk-gu

Busan News BeFM News -
Here is the latest news about the coronavirus pandemic in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more

Aori Ramen Branches Close Down Around Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Aori Ramen chain has gone bankrupt after a host of issues brought down the once-popular ramen chain.
Read more

Two Members of the “Phantom of the Opera” Cast in Seoul Test Positive For Coronavirus

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Two members of the international cast of the "Phantom of the Opera" have tested positive for coronavirus, leaving authorities to monitor the over 8,000 people who attended the musical.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Daytripping in Yeonhwari

Local Destinations Dynamic Busan Staff -
Looking for relief from the constant noise of a busy city? An easy trip out to Yeonhwari is a great way to enjoy simple pleasures on an early spring day.  
Read more

Jinju to Temporarily Close All Outdoor Sports Facilities From Today

Sports News Haps Staff -
Jinju City in Gyeongnam Province has announced that seven outdoor public sports facilities, including the Jinju Sports Complex, will be temporarily closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus from today.
Read more

Busan International Motor Show Is Canceled

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The biennial Busan International Motor Show has been canceled.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
14.7 ° C
15 °
14 °
26 %
3.6kmh
78 %
Tue
17 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
13 °

Dine & Drink

Aori Ramen Branches Close Down Around Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Aori Ramen chain has gone bankrupt after a host of issues brought down the once-popular ramen chain.
Read more

Culinary Highlights For April at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Wine Sales Rising as People Stay at Home More

Dine & Drink hapsadmin -
As coronavirus has left many people staying home more often in recent weeks, a sharp rise in wine sales has been happening around the nation.
Read more

Busan Bites: Chang Thai Noodles in Centum City

Busan Bites Taehyeong Kim -
Chang Thai Noodles, located on the first floor of the Centum Hotel across from BEXCO in Haeundae-gu, serves up a small sample of Thai treats in its intimate diner.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea