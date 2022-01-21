Lifestyle

Busan International Motor Show Returning to Busan After Four Years

The Busan International Motor Show will open at BEXCO in July this year for the first time in four years.

BEXCO, the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center announced that the 2022 Busan International Motor Show will be held for 11 days, starting from the press day on July 14th this year and ending on the 24th under the theme of ‘Next Mobility, A Celebration’.

Five domestic and 10 overseas car companies participated in the briefing for the event last week.

Held bi-annually in Busan, the event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

