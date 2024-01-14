Lifestyle

Busan International Motor Show to Change its Name to “Busan Mobility Show”

By Haps Staff

The Busan International Motor Show will change its name to ‘Busan Mobility Show’ starting this year and plans to expand its exhibition scope.

According to the city of Busan, the ‘Busan International Motor Show,’ organized by the city, will transform into the ‘Busan Mobility Show’ this year.

The change aims to broaden the exhibition scope from showcasing just internal combustion engine vehicles to various types of mobility, including electric and hydrogen vehicles, and maritime mobility, fitting the city’s reputation as a maritime city.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Sign Up Now For Haps-ECCK-Gorilla Informal Networking Night February 2nd

Number of 5-Star Hotels in Busan Rising

Luxury Hotel to be Built in Saha-gu

International School of Busan’s Science Department Spearheads Successful Beach Clean-Up at Songjeong Beach

Exploring Digital Connectivity in Korea: A Guide to Korean Virtual Phone Numbers

Has Busan Ever Had a White Christmas?

The Latest

Hospitalizations of Elderly Patients With Influenza Rising

Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Store Offers Lunar New Year Special Discounts

사진전 챔피언들+끈기 @ 부산 프랑스문화원

What’s On in Busan: January 15 – January 21

Dining Prices For Korean Food Continue to Rise

An Byong-jun Returns to Busan IPark

Busan
broken clouds
10 ° C
10 °
10 °
71 %
1kmh
75 %
Sun
10 °
Mon
8 °
Tue
8 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
12 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 