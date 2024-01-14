Busan International Motor Show to Change its Name to “Busan Mobility Show”

The Busan International Motor Show will change its name to ‘Busan Mobility Show’ starting this year and plans to expand its exhibition scope.

According to the city of Busan, the ‘Busan International Motor Show,’ organized by the city, will transform into the ‘Busan Mobility Show’ this year.

The change aims to broaden the exhibition scope from showcasing just internal combustion engine vehicles to various types of mobility, including electric and hydrogen vehicles, and maritime mobility, fitting the city’s reputation as a maritime city.