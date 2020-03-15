Busan International Party

Meet new people from various nationalities and make new friends!!

About 50 people attend each Busan party. Other people also sign up on Facebook, Naver, Daum.

Theme “Spanish/Latin Night”, 1+1 margaritas and 3,000 won tequila shots.

This Saturday night at LA Bar and Grill in Gwangalli beginning at 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Bar Fee: 5,000 won, which covers:

Snacks, bar arrangements (reservation, extra waiter), party helpers (ticketing), name tags, name cards, Meet-up organizer monthly dues, website expenses, etc.