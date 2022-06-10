Busan International Performing Arts Festival Gets Underway

The 19th Busan International Performing Arts Festival opened yesterday with the performance “EQUUS” by the Shilhum Theater Company.

The work is known to be one of the best interpretations of the original play by Peter Shaffer.

Some 70 works from eight countries will be presented on stage until the 19th for the competition this year.

Korea, Columbia, Spain, Germany, and Finland are participating in this year’s event, while works from the UK, Switzerland, and Israel will be presented.

For the closing performance, “The Darling”, an adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s short story by the theater company Mulkyul will premiere on stage.

Event Information

Period: Through June 19, 2022

Venue: Busan Cinema Center, APEC Naru Park, Haeundae Cultural Center, Online (YouTube, Naver TV, and more)

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Website