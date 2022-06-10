Image: Busan International Performing Arts Festival
Arts & Culture

Busan International Performing Arts Festival Gets Underway

Haps Staff

The 19th Busan International Performing Arts Festival opened yesterday with the performance “EQUUS” by the Shilhum Theater Company.

The work is known to be one of the best interpretations of the original play by Peter Shaffer.

Some 70 works from eight countries will be presented on stage until the 19th for the competition this year.

Korea, Columbia, Spain, Germany, and Finland are participating in this year’s event, while works from the UK, Switzerland, and Israel will be presented.

For the closing performance, “The Darling”, an adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s short story by the theater company Mulkyul will premiere on stage.

Event Information

Period: Through June 19, 2022

Venue: Busan Cinema Center, APEC Naru Park, Haeundae Cultural Center, Online (YouTube, Naver TV, and more)

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Website

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Park Eun-ha, Ambassador of International Relations to Busan Meets Spanish Ambassador to Korea and Asks for Support for Busan World Expo 2030

Lingopie Makes Learning Korean as Easy as Watching Your Favorite K-Drama

Ad Stars Rebrands Itself to ‘Mad Stars’

오는 11~12일 부산원도심골목길축제 개최, “같이 걸을래?”

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Korea Destinations: Recommendations For This Weekend’s Namhae Garlic and Hanwoo Festival

Busan
moderate rain
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
77 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Sat
23 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 