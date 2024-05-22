Image: BIPAF
Arts & Culture

Busan International Performing Arts Festival Offers a Celebration of Global Performances

By Haps Staff

The 21st Busan International Performing Arts Festival will take place from May 24 to June 2 across various venues in Busan, including the Cinema Center and the Busan Cultural Center.

This year’s festival promises an exciting lineup of 14 premieres and 50 diverse works from domestic and international artists.

The festival kicks off on May 24 at 7 p.m. at the Cinema Center with a performance of “Moby Dick” by Plexus Polaire, featuring life-sized puppets and a vivid visual experience.

To celebrate 140 years of Korea-Italy diplomatic relations, the festival will feature collaborations with the Italian Cultural Center in Korea, including special invitations, master classes, and programs aimed at global expansion.

The festival will showcase a mix of domestic and international works, street performances, and outdoor events. Highlights include “Macbettu” by Teatro Persona & Sardegna Teatro (Italy) for the closing act, a Sardinian reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”, “Drilling” by Moon Ji-gi (Korea), “The Insider” from Denmark, and “Misericordia” by Emma Dante (Italy).

Tickets can be reserved through Yes24, Interpark, and the Busan Cinema Center website. For detailed information and the full schedule, visit the official Busan International Performing Arts Festival website.

Haps Staff
