Busan International Performing Arts Market Gets Significant Budget Increase in 2024

The city of Busan has significantly expanded the size of the Busan International Performing Arts Market (BPAM) for 2024.

Launched last October, BPAM aims to establish itself as a major performing arts market in Asia.

The city announced that the budget for the second edition scheduled for October next year, has been confirmed at a total of 1.3 billion won (300 million won from the government and 1 billion won from the city).

This marks a substantial increase from the 500 million won municipal budget allocated for the first B-Farm. The rapid expansion in budget reflects the city’s commitment to the growth and success of BPAM.

With aspirations to become the “best-performing arts city in Asia,” B-Farm debuted at the Busan Citizens’ Center and Workplace Theater last October.

The inaugural event attracted 232 performance industry officials from 33 countries, 1,000 arts organization officials, and 18,000 visitors.

A total of 92 performances, including invited works and free performances, participated.

Through B-Farm, 20 works have been distributed to 24 countries, exemplified by the play ‘Container’ by Busan’s Warm People theater company, which entered Romania and the UK.

Local performance teams from Busan submitted 20 works, with 9 successfully distributed overseas.

Recognizing the growth potential, the city aims to establish BPAM as a major performing arts market in Asia.

For the upcoming edition, the number of participating performances is set to increase significantly to around 200.