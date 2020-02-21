Image: Facbook/Busan International Rock Festival
Busan International Rock Festival Set for July 24-25

Haps Staff

The Busan International Rock Festival will return for another year July 24-25 at Samnak Park in Sasang-gu.

The festival will once again remain a paid ticketing event after it was evaluated as being a success.

Last year’s festival attracted about 25,000 spectators with 42% of the tickets sold locally.

This year, however, the organizing committee will offer ticket discounts for early bird ticket sales, regional sales, and middle and high school students.

Ticket sales and the first line-up of musicians are scheduled to be released in March.

Image: Busan Culture & Tourism Festival Organizing Committee

Haps Staff
