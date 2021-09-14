Image: Rock Festival Busan/Facebook
Busan International Rock Festival Set for Online-Offline Event on October 2nd

Haps Staff

The Busan International Rock Festival, the longest-running rock festival in Korea, will be held both online and offline on Saturday, October 2nd.

This rock festival will perform on-site with a smaller audience at Samrak Ecological Park in Sasang-gu in compliance with the COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Performance videos will be broadcast live online through YouTube, Afreeca TV, and TikTok.

Other local performances by foreign musicians and performances by domestic musicians in various places in Busan will be broadcast as pre-recorded videos.

In order to enjoy the Busan International Rock Festival on-site, you must apply for the online application starting in the middle of this month on the official website. On-site attendees will be randomly selected from the applicants.

The city plans to release all the musicians participating in the festival in the third week of September and will prepare various participation events for those who were not able to attend the site.

