Image: Facbook/Busan International Rock Festival
Busan International Rock Festival Unveils its Second Lineup

By Haps Staff

The 2023 Busan International Rock Festival, set to take place at Samnak Ecological Park from October 7 to 8, announced its lineup of 19 groups across two stages.

Among the headliners are international sensations like The Kid Laroi from Australia, British synth-pop band New Hope Club, and Japan’s rock sensation Ten Feet. Other notable acts include Idiotape, Glen Check, CHS, FT Island, Nulbarrich, Young K from DAY6, and more.

The festival promises an unforgettable closing performance by The Kid Laroi on October 8, marking his first-ever appearance at a Korean festival.

New Hope Club, known for its strong Korean fanbase, will also delight fans. Ten Feet, famous for their song in the movie “Slam Dunk,” will deliver an emotional performance, while Nulbarrich returns to Korea after several years.

Domestic talent is equally impressive, with acts like Idiotape, Glen Check, and Young K adding diversity to the festival’s lineup.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now, with options for one-day and two-day passes. The early bird tickets sold out within five minutes of release.

For attendees coming from across the country, affordable shuttle buses will be available from major metropolitan cities, including Seoul.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit the festival’s official website.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

