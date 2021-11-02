Busan International Seafood & Fisheries Expo 2021 Begins Today

Busan International Seafood & Fisheries EXPO 2021 (BISFE) will be held from November 3 to 5 at BEXCO’s Exhibition Center 1.

The event, which will be made up of 900 booths featuring 300 companies, is hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and co-supervised by BEXCO, the Korea Fishery Trade Association, and the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives.

The goal of this year’s BISFE is to revitalize the stagnant domestic market by offering a blend of both B2B and B2C events. It will be comprised of several sections (Seafood Pavilion, Fishing Equipment Pavilion, Fisheries Startup Investment Support Center Pavilion, national pavilions, etc.) as well as academic events, including KOFFST International Conference 2021 (an international conference of the Korean Federation of Fisheries Science and Technology Societies) and seminars on exporting for the purpose of pioneering new foreign markets.

BISFE will be attended by representatives of many fishery-related institutions and organizations, who will be on hand to give individuals associated with the Korean and foreign fishery industries information on new technologies and fishery-related government policies.

As a means of overcoming the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, BISFE will also offer commerce live streams and drive-through markets.

Event Information

Period: November 3-5, 2021

Venue: BEXCO

Admission fee: 5,000 won (free admission with pre-registration)

Hours of Operation: 10a.m.- 5p.m. (Nov. 5, 10:00 – 16:00)

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Website: www.bisfe.com/indexe.php