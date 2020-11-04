Busan International Seafood & Fisheries EXPO Begins Today

BEXCO will be holding the Busan International Seafood & Fisheries EXPO 2020 (BISFE) at Exhibition Center I from November 5 through 7.

The event will be hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and co-supervised by BEXCO, the Korea Fishery Trade Association, and the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives (NFFC). This year’s BISFE will feature 1,190 booths presented by 420 companies.

One key objective of BISFE 2020 is the joint presentation of B2B and B2C businesses and services for the purpose of reviving the domestic market, which is currently experiencing a recession due to COVID-19. The BISFE will be comprised of several pavilions on various topics, such as seafood, fishing equipment/machinery, startup/investment support for the marine-fishery industry, and culture industries, etc. It will also include several academic conferences, such as the KOFFST International Conference 2020 and Marine-Fishery Apparatus Innovation & Growth Symposium, etc.

Befitting its reputation as Asia’s top marine-fishing industry trade show, the BISFE will not only be attended by Korean government ministries but also by domestic and foreign institutions related to the fishery industry, such as the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, National Institute of Fisheries Science, Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, National Fishery Products Quality Management Service, and NFFC, etc. The presence of multiple prominent associations and companies will ensure that the domestic and foreign representatives of the marine-fishery industry who visit BEXCO will have access to plenty of information on diverse new technologies and major state policies.

Event Information

Period: November 5 – 7, 2020

Venue: BEXCO

Admission fee: 5,000 won (free admission with pre-registration)

Hours of Operation: 10a.m.- 5p.m. (Nov. 7, 10:00 – 16:00)

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Website: www.bisfe.com/indexe.php