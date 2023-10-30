Image: BISFE website
Busan International Seafood & Fisheries Expo Returns This Week

By Haps Staff

The “2023 Busan International Fisheries Expo (BISFE 2023)” is set to take place at the BEXCO exhibition hall from November 1 to November 3.

This event will feature the participation of 430 domestic and international seafood and fishery equipment companies, making it the largest fisheries expo in the country.

This exhibition aims to foster inter-company transactions, encourage business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) deals, and promote the expansion of overseas markets for the domestic fishing industry.

The city, in collaboration with BEXCO and the Korea Fisheries Trade Association, looks forward to welcoming esteemed guests from various sectors at the opening ceremony on November 1 at 2 p.m.

Since its inception in 2003, the Busan International Fisheries Expo has played a pivotal role in bolstering the maritime capital status of Busan. Its focus on promoting international trade and enhancing the domestic market has earned it international certification from the World Exhibition Industry Association (UFI) and recognition as a promising exhibition by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy since 2008.

This year’s event features 430 booths from 22 countries, including 200 domestic exhibitors.

With a diverse range of events planned, including an opening ceremony, exhibition showcases, international trade consultations, academic forums, and various side events, attendees can expect a vibrant and engaging experience.

Notably, the expo will prioritize the promotion of seafood safety and consumption, particularly in light of recent concerns surrounding the discharge of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan.

To encourage seafood consumption, the event will feature a direct seafood market offering discounts, along with daily discount coupons for early birds.

For further details, visit the 2023 Busan International Fisheries Expo official website.

                     Image: BISFE

Event Information

Period: November 1– 3

Venue: BEXCO

Admission fee: 5,000 won (free admission with pre-registration)

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. (Nov. 3 10:00 – 16:00)

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Website: www.bisfe.com/indexe.php

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

