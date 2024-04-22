Busan International Short Film Festival 2024 Kicks Off This Thursday

The 41st edition of the Busan International Short Film Festival kicks off this Thursday with a variety of cinematic experiences under the theme “Movie & Reality”.

Recognized as the largest international short film festival in Korea, this year’s event promises an array of traditional 3D, experimental, and interactive films reflecting raw expressions of reality.

Featuring 116 international and 43 Korean films, including competitive and guest of honor screenings, the festival unveils its opening ceremony on April 25th at the Busan Cinema Center’s Haneul Theater.

Highlighting the 140th anniversary of Korea-Italy diplomatic relations, Italy takes the spotlight with a selection of short films under the slogan “Tiamo! Italy!”.

The festival’s signature programs include the Guest Country showcase, this year featuring Italian, Asian, and Korean works. Additionally, various programs such as Prism and New Media Cinema Workshop offer a glimpse into global cinematic trends.

Notably, the festival continues its tradition of introducing South Korean short films abroad, solidifying its global status after being listed by ‘Movie Maker’ magazine. The event concludes on April 30th with the announcement of award-winning films, including those automatically nominated for the American Academy Awards.

For screening schedules and ticket reservations, visit the official Busan International Short Film Festival website (bisff.org) or make reservations through the Busan Cinema Center website (www.dureraum.org).