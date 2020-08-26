EntertainmentMovies & TV

Busan International Short Film Festival Begins Online Today

The oldest international film festival in the country, the Busan International Short Film Festival kicks off its 37th edition today.

Though the festival was pushed back to August from April due to COVID-19, just a week before it was set to open it was forced to go online due to the temporary closure of the Busan Cinema Center and BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema in Jung-gu.

With only a week to find a viable solution to the problem, the organizing committee sprung into action to save the festival.

As luck would have it, BISFF will follow the lead of other festivals who went online this year and will use Wavve to screen films, and YouTube and Zoom to bring audiences to the directors and actors.

Currently, 116 of the scheduled 144 films are available for screening and are only available to be watched in Korea.

The Busan International Film Festival runs from August 27-31.

Travel

