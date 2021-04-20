The 38th edition of the Busan International Short Film Festival gets underway today until the 26th where you can immerse yourself with the charms of short films from around the world.

The festival, which was postponed until near the end of August last year and held online, will return to its original starting time of April.

This year sees a slight dip in offerings, with 125 films from 39 countries set to be screened.

BISFF has selected 40 international short films from 24 countries for the international competition as well as 20 Korean shorts for the Korean competition.

A total of 3,004 entries from 109 countries were received this year.

Many of this year’s films dealt with living in the COVID-19 era, while 62% of the films submitted were feature films, 15% documentaries, 13% experimental films, and 10% animations.

A total of 30 million won in cash prizes will be handed out to the winners of the 13 categories, while the winner of the Korean award will be nominated for an award at the American Academy Awards.

According to their website, the opening night tonight will feature three films — one from the Netherlands, the festival’s guest country this year, one notable Asian film, and one Korean film.

All of these films represent this year’s festival theme ‘State of Exception’ with their respective gaze and direction.

The festival will take place on April 21 through April 26 at the Busan Cinema Center and BNK Busan Bank Art Theater in Jung-gu.