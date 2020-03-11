Arts & Culture

Busan International Short Film Festival Postponed Until August

Haps Staff

The Busan International Short Film Festival scheduled for next month has been postponed until August.

According to the organizers yesterday, no specific date has been announced.

The festival, which draws about 10,000 theater-goers each year, is in its 37th year and is one of the top short film festivals in the world.

“We decided to postpone it for the safety of the audience and the participants. We are reshaping the details of the film festival where many people gather for safety,” said an organizer of the festival.

It was originally scheduled for six days from April 22 to 27.

