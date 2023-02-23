Busan International Short Film Festival Releases its Official Poster

The official poster for the 40th Busan International Short Film Festival (BISFF) has been released.

The theme of this year’s festival is “Cinema & Heritage,” and the official poster was chosen through a poster design competition.

BISFF, which was inaugurated in 1980, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The theme “Cinema & Heritage” was chosen to examine cinema’s past, present, and future, as well as to assess cinema’s substantial heritage.

In order to create a poster that both reflects this year’s theme and commemorates BISFF’s 40th anniversary, a poster design competition kicked off on January 20th.

Over the course of two weeks, a total of 109 designs were submitted, with Hyeonkyeong Heo’s design being chosen as the final winner. Hyeonkyeong Heo is an industrial design major in Hongik University and works as a UX and branding designer.

After her win in the competition, the designer remarked that she wanted to make a trendy and unique poster that would represent the essence of BISFF as a place where people could witness experimental endeavors and new waves of short films.

“The fact that cinema has provided viewers with a range of emotions and new sensory experiences via the screen on which images and sounds are reenacted is something that has not changed throughout its history,” the designer stated. “On the basis of that, I created a visual representation of the number 40, which represents the 40th anniversary of BISFF, as a film projector. I implemented this idea to express the range of emotions that viewers can experience when watching a film.”

The 40th BISFF will take place at the Busan Cinema Center and BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema Corner Theater over the course of seven days from April 25 to May 1st, 2023.

Several commemorative events are planned to mark the 40th anniversary, including special screenings of previous winning films, an exhibition showcasing the BISFF’s history, and a homecoming day.