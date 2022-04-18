Busan International Short Film Festival Unveils its 2022 Program and Schedule

The 39th Busan International Film Festival has unveiled the colors of this year’s festival by announcing the program and details for 154 short films, as well as the screening schedule.

The 39th Busan International Short Film Festival (BISFF) released the details of the short films that will be screened, as well as the special events and schedule for this year’s festival, on its official website on April 6th.

The festival, which is organized into six sections, will screen 154 films from 48 countries, including four opening films. BISFF, which kicks off the start of the film festival season in Busan, the city of film, is the oldest short film festival in Korea and has qualified for the most international film festivals, including the Oscars.

BISFF was awarded the Busan Culture Awards in the category of culture and arts for its efforts in promoting short films and bringing local filmmakers to the global market.

The 39th BISFF

This year’s BISFF is organized into six sections; Main Competition, Guest Country, the Hub of Asia, Korean Shorts, Beyond Shorts, and the Special Screening section. The theme of the festival is “Expanding Cinema, ” which focuses on the changing nature of cinema.

One of the main programs of this year’s festival, the ‘ Prism,’ is prepared in honor of the 100th anniversary of the birth of director Jonas Mekas. A collection of films from Lithuania, the birthplace of the director, will be shown in the ‘Guest Country’ section.

Furthermore, the ‘Korean Shorts’ section, on which the BISFF is now concentrating, will feature creative and well-structured Korean short films, allowing the audience to see the bright future of Korean cinema.

In the ‘Hub of Asia’ section, a variety of interesting short films have been prepared including ‘S- Dramas From Viddsee Originals’ , which is available with the cooperation of the global short film streaming platform ‘Viddsee,’ and ‘Buddha’s Matinee,’ which is a series of short films about Buddhism.

For the ‘Interactive Shorts’ program, there will be three films available for free on the website during the festival, so the audience can directly engage with the films. This is the result of the festival’s efforts to cover a wide range of subjects and filmmaking techniques in keeping with the festival’s theme.

Opening Films

The 39th BISFF will open with four films that depict the festival’s journey from Korea to Asia and the rest of the world.

First of all, ‘Quartet #1’ is an autobiographical film by Jonas Mekas from Lithuania, which is the festival’s guest country this year.

In addition, ‘Scams of Online Education’ which is fea tured in the ‘Hub of Asia’ sec tion, ‘Winter Cicada,’ a selection from the BISFF Short Film Project, and ‘The Divers’ from the ‘Korean Shorts’ section, will be showcased as the opening films.

These films are from varying genres, including expe rimental, documentary, and drama, as well as covering a range of subjects, such as a person’s private life and the disparities of a capitalist society.

Closer to the Audience, BISFF Together

BISFF has attempted to come up with a variety of innovative ideas in order to revive the festival, which has been restricted in the recent past due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

As a result, BISFF will host ‘BISFF With You,’ a program in which short films are brought to areas where there are no cinemas, and films will be shown for free to those who are unable to typically see any films.

Hyundai Motors Busan will provide vehicles for the event, and the Welfare Center for the Disabled in Seogu, Busan on April 11th, and Solvit School in Busan on April 20th will be transformed into cinemas.

Moreover, ‘BISFF Talk’ will pr ovide an opportunity for filmmakers and the audience to discuss films together.

This year, Šarūnas Bartas, a world-class cineaste from Lithuania, will join the event and organize a masterclass for the audience. This year’s ‘BISFF Talk’ will be hosted online, and film enthusiasts from all around the world who are unable to attend the festival will be able to participate.

At the festival site, a variety of events are planned. There will be ‘Roundtable’ sessions in which local and foreign film professionals can discuss the current status and prospects for the globalization of Korean short films, as well as the current status and future prospects of online streaming platforms for short-form content.

Tickets Open at 10 a.m. on April 20th

The 39th Busan International Short Film Festival will take place from April 27th to May 2nd, and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 20th through the official website of Busan Cinema Center ( www. dureraum.org ), BNK Busan Bank Mobile Banking, and the ticket booth on the 6th floor of Cinemountain at Busan Cinema Center.

The online purchase will be open until 1: 30 p.m. on May 2nd, and tickets for the Closing Ceremony, where the winners of the Competition Section will be announced, will be given out for free by order of arrival on May 2nd.