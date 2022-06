A very special exhibition on tea and tea culture, as well as crafts, is taking place through Sunday at BEXCO.

Event Information

Period: Through June 19

Venue: BEXCO

Hours: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm (Last admission is at 5:30PM)

Cost: 5,000 won (Free Admission with pre-registration)

Website: www.teafair.co.kr