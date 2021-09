The Busan International Travel Exhibition 2021 comes to BEXCO for four days beginning tomorrow.

The event will be comprised of an estimated 300 domestic and international travel promotional booths from 30 different nations.

Event Information

Period: September 16 – 19, 2021

Venue: BEXCO

Exit 1, Centum City Station, (Metro line 2)

Hours of Operation: 10AM – 6PM (Sep. 9 10AM-2PM)

Tickets: 2,000 won for adults/1,000 won for students

Free Admission with pre-registration

Website:kotfa.co.kr