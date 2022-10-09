Busan International Travel Fair Takes Place this Weekend at BEXCO

The city of Busan will be hosting the ’23rd Busan International Tourism Exhibition (BEXCO)’, a special tourism promotion and marketing festival in Busan that will be held again for the first time in three years at the 1st Exhibition Hall of BEXCO for 4 days from October 13th to 16th.

This event, which celebrates its 23rd anniversary this year, will be held again three years after the 22nd event in 2019 due to COVID-19.

This event will have a domestic tourism promotion center that introduces attractive tourist attractions in each region, including the Busan PR booth, information on different cultures, and tourist destinations from more than 30 overseas countries.

The ‘Overseas Tourism Promotion Center’ consists of the ‘Tourism Venture Company Special Pavilion’ and ‘Tourism Souvenir Company Special Pavilion’, where you can purchase customized travel consultations, special discount event products, and tourism souvenirs.

The ‘Special Product Sales with Grip (Live Commerce)’, which actively utilizes non-face-to-face (untact), which has become a new trend since COVID-19, and ‘Kwak Tube’s Talk Concert’, a famous travel YouTuber with 970,000 subscribers are also held.

The event is operated free of charge from 10 am to 6 pm every day, and admission is free by visiting the website of the Busan International Tourism Exhibition (www.bitf.co.kr) and registering in advance online.

Paid admission is 2,000 won for general and 1,000 won for students, and there are plenty of prizes, such as air tickets, hotel accommodations, and free admission tickets for tourist attractions, for paid visitors.