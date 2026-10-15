Busan Introduces Shark-Themed Buses as Bukangi Draws Crowds to North Port
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Busan News

Busan Introduces Shark-Themed Buses as Bukangi Draws Crowds to North Port

By Haps Staff

Busan has introduced shark-themed hydrogen-powered buses along a route serving North Port Waterfront Park as visitors continue to flock to the area to catch a glimpse of Bukangi, a shark that has become an unexpected local attraction.

The Busan City Bus Transportation Association announced that 16 buses operating on Samsung Passenger’s Route 5-1 have been decorated with designs inspired by Bukangi, which has remained in the waterways of North Port Waterfront Park in Dong-gu for more than three weeks.

The buses feature blue ocean imagery, waves and shark silhouettes along their sides, while the rear displays an abstract illustration of a swimming shark.

Bukangi’s growing popularity has attracted visitors from across South Korea, raising concerns about increased traffic congestion and parking shortages around the waterfront park.

To encourage visitors to use public transportation, the association is promoting Route 5-1, which passes near the park. Shark-themed designs and route information will also be installed at bus stops to help visitors navigate the area.

All buses operating on Route 5-1 are hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, which produce no direct exhaust emissions while in operation.

The association hopes that encouraging visitors to take public transportation rather than drive will help reduce congestion while supporting more environmentally sustainable tourism.

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Haps Staff
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