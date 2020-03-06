Lifestyle

Busan Introduces Three Drive-Thru Screening Clinics For Coronavirus Testing

Haps Staff

The city of Busan has introduced three drive-thru screening clinics for COVID-19 testing.

The city announced that the drive-thru screening centers will be in Buk-gu, Busanjin-gu and Haeundae-gu.

Drive-thru screening centers allow highly efficient and convenient sampling for COVID-19 testing on a large scale.

The center in Buk-gu opened at the Hwamyeong park parking lot until the 3rd of April on weekdays.

Hours of operation are from 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Hwamyeong-dong parking lot testing center. Image: Busan City

Both Haeundae-gu and Busanjin-gu will allow drive-thru screening for select reservations through local health centers.

The city has also informed the 41 sites that currently operate screening clinics to consider the establishment of drive-through screening clinics in consideration of the operating conditions of each institution.

“Drive thru screening clinic takes about 10 minutes for reception, medical treatment, and sample collection. In particular, it can be carried out in the vehicle, so it takes more time to disinfect the place than when visiting the screening clinic directly. We can reduce the waiting time and realize that it is safe from the point of view of the citizens who use it,” an official from the city said.

blank
