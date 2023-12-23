Busan Introduces Two Smart Bus Shelters in New Pilot Program

The city of Busan has introduced two cutting-edge Smart Shelter-type bus stops at key locations, including Seomyeon Station/Lotte Hotel Department Store and Centum City Station·BEXCO.

This pilot program aims to enhance public transportation utilization and elevate citizen satisfaction.

The Smart Shelter-type bus shelters feature a sophisticated blend of open and closed designs, incorporating advanced Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

These modern bus stops offer an array of smart living functions, including real-time traffic information, visibility enhancement, comfortable heating and cooling systems, air purification devices, wired and wireless chargers, and CCTV for added security.

The integration of the latest ICT enables the provision of real-time bus arrival information, access to bus-related video screens, and public wireless internet connectivity. These smart shelters contribute to a more efficient bus waiting area operation, offering convenience through features like mobile phone charging.

Following this pilot phase, the city plans to expand the initiative based on citizen feedback and usage analysis.