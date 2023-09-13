Sports News

Busan Introduces “YOLO Galmaetgil Together Walking” Program for Adventurers

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan, under the banner of “YOLO Galmaetgil Together Walking,” is set to launch an exciting walking travel program along Galmaetgil paths from September 15th to November 30th.

This initiative invites citizens, both local and foreign, to embark on thematic Galmaetgil walks led by experienced trekking guides.

The program offers six distinctive themes, including regular Galmaetgil courses, YOLO Galmaetgil-themed walks, Moonlight Galmaetgil walks, Together Galmaetgil walks, Weekend Galmaetgil expeditions, and Galmaet-gil Fam Tours.

Image: City of Busan

Of note, the “Galmaetgil Fam Tour” targets metropolitan area citizens, aiming to introduce them to Busan Galmaetgil, potentially capitalizing on the upcoming Busan World Expo to boost tourism.

The “Walking Together” concept emphasizes inclusivity, enabling people with developmental disabilities and hearing impairments to participate in the “Weekend Galmaetgil Expedition.”

The opening ceremony, held on September 15th at the Dadaepo Sunset Fountain’s outdoor plaza in Saha-gu, expects 300 participants, including citizens and program attendees, to engage in various activities such as a flag delivery ceremony and guide item presentations.

Applications to join the program are available through the Busan City Galmaetgil website on a first-come, first-served basis.

