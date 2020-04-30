Image: Busan IPark
Busan IPark 2020 Updated K-League Schedule

Haps Staff

The updated Busan IPark 2020 football schedule has been released.

With the updated schedule, the IPark will play 22 rounds, with 11 home and 11 away matches.

With a return to the 1st division after four years in the second division, the Busan IPark are looking to maintain their winning ways and avoid relegation once again.

They open the season at Pohang on May 10th and their first home match is on Saturday, May 16th at 7 p.m. vs. Jeonbuk.

Here is the 2020 schedule with Busan’s home games noted on the left-hand side.

All home games are played at Gudeok Stadium.

Schedule screenshot from the Busan IPark website.

Image: Busan IPark

2020 Busan IPark Schedule

May

May 10 – Busan IPark at Pohang 2 p.m.

May 16 – Jeonbuk at Busan IPark 7 p.m.

May 24 – Busan IPark at Ulsan 7 p.m.

May 30 – Suwon at Busan IPark 7 p.m.

June

June 6 –  Sangju at Busan IPark 7 p.m.

June 14 – Busan IPark at Gwangju 7 p.m.

June 17 – Daegu at Busan IPark 7:30 p.m.

June 21 – Busan IPark at Incheon 6 p.m.

June 27 – Seongnam at Busan IPark 7 p.m.

July

July 4 – Busan IPark at Gangwon FC 7 p.m.

July 10 – Seoul FC at Busan IPark 7:30 p.m.

July 18 – Gwangju at Busan IPark 7 p.m.

July 26 – Busan IPark at Daegu 7 p.m.

August

August 2 – Ulsan at Busan IPark 7 p.m.

August 9 – Busan IPark at Sangju 7 p.m.

August 14 – Busan IPark at Seongnam 7:30 p.m.

August 23 – Pohang at Busan IPark 7 p.m.

August 29 – Busan IPark at Suwon 7 p.m.

September

September 13 – Incheon at Busan IPark 7 p.m.

September 19 – Busan IPark at Jeonbuk 7 p.m.

September 27 – Gangwon FC at Busan IPark 4:30 p.m.

October

October 4 – Busan IPark at Seoul FC 3 p.m.

Haps Staff
