Busan IPark 2021 K-League Schedule

The Busan IPark 2021 football schedule has been released.

With a return to the 2nd division after being relegated last year, the Busan IPark are looking to maintain their winning ways and rejoin the top flight once again.

They open the season at home on February 28th versus Seoul E-Land.

Tickets for all games must be purchased on Interpark. No game day tickets will be sold.

Here is the 2021 schedule with Busan’s home games noted on the left-hand side.

All home games are played at Gudeok Stadium.

2021 Busan IPark Schedule

February

February 28 – Seoul E-Land at Busan IPark 4 p.m.

March

March 7 – Busan IPark at Daejeon Citizen 1:30 p.m.

March 13 – Busan IPark at Asan 4 p.m.

March 21 – Gimcheon Sangmu at Busan IPark 4 p.m.

April

April 3 – Ansan at Busan IPark 4 p.m.

April 11 – Busan IPark at FC Anyang 4 p.m.

April 17 – Busan IPark at Gyeongnam 6:30 p.m.

April 24 – Cheonnam at Busan IPark 6:30 p.m.

May

May 2 – Busan IPark at Bucheon 4 p.m.

May 5 – Busan IPark at Gimcheon Sangmu 1:30 p.m.

May 10 – Daejeon at Busan IPark 7:30 p.m.

May 16 – Asan at Busan IPark 4 p.m.

May 23 – Busan IPark at Cheonnam 4 p.m.

May 29 – Bucheon at Busan IPark 4 p.m.

June

June 5 – Gyeongnam at Busan IPark 6:30 p.m.

June 13 – Busan IPark at Ansan 4 p.m.

June 20 – FC Anyang at Busan IPark 6:30 p.m.

June 27 – Busan IPark at Seoul E-Land 4 p.m.

July

July 4 – Busan IPark at Bucheon 7 p.m.

July 11 – Cheonnam at Busan IPark 7 p.m.

July 17 – Ansan at Busan IPark 7 p.m.

July 24 – Busan IPark at Daejeon 7 p.m.

July 31 – Seoul E-Land at Busan IPark 8 p.m.

August

August 7 – Busan IPark at FC Anyang 7 p.m.

August 16 – Busan IPark at Gyeongnam 7 p.m.

August 23 – Gimcheon Sangmu at Busan IPark 7:30 p.m.

August 28 – Busan IPark at Asan 6 p.m.

September

September 4 – Daejeon at Busan IPark 1:30 p.m.

September 12 – Busan IPark at Ansan 6:30 p.m.

September 18 – FC Anyang at Busan IPark 6:30 p.m.

September 27 – Busan IPark at Seoul E-Land 7:30 p.m.

October

October 2 – Asan at Busan IPark 4 p.m.

October 9 – Bucheon at Busan IPark 1:30 p.m.

October 17 – Busan IPark at Cheonnam 4 p.m.

October 24 – Gyeonganm at Busan IPark 6:30 p.m.

October 31 – Busan IPark at Gimcheon Sangmu 3 p.m.