Busan IPark 2023 K-League Schedule

The Busan IPark 2023 football schedule for the K-League 2 season has been released.

The Busan IPark is looking to maintain its winning ways and rejoin the top flight once again.

They open the season on the road on March 1st versus Cheonan and play their first home match on March 19th versus Kimcheon.

Here is the 2023 schedule with Busan’s home games noted on the left-hand side.

All home games are played at Asiad Stadium.

Schedule screenshot from the Busan IPark website.

March

March 1 — Busan vs. Cheonnam 1:30 p.m.

March 11 — Busan vs. Cheongju 4 p.m.

March 19 — Gimcheon Sangmu vs. Busan 1:30 p.m.

April

April 2 — Seoul E-Land vs. Busan 4 p.m.

April 9 — Busan vs. Asan 6:30 p.m.

April 15 — Jeonnam vs. Busan 6:30 p.m.

April 19 — Busan vs. Gimpo 7 p.m.

April 22 — Busan vs. Seongnam 4 p.m.

April 29 — Ansan vs. Busan 4 p.m.

May

May 2 — Busan vs. Cheoonam 7 p.m.

May 7 — Busan vs. FC Anyang 4 p.m.

May 13 — Bucheon FC vs. Busan 6:30 p.m.

May 21 — Busan vs. Gyeongnam 4 p.m.

May 28 — Asan vs. Busan 4 p.m.

June

June 4 — Busan vs. Seoul E-Land 6:30 p.m.

June 10 — Gimpo vs. Busan 8 p.m.

June 24 — Cheongju vs. Busan 4 p.m.

July

July 1 — Busan vs. Ansan 6:30 p.m.

July 10 — Busan vs. Gimcheon Sangmu 7:30 p.m.

July 16 — Seongnam vs. Busan 7 p.m.

July 24 — FC Anyang vs. Busan 7:30 p.m.

July 30 — Busan vs. Bucheon FC 7 p.m.

August

August 5 — Cheonan vs. Busan 7:30 p.m.

August 15 — Jeonnam vs. Busan 7:30 p.m.

August 20 — Busan vs. Seoul E-Land 6:30 p.m.

August 26 — Busan vs. Gimpo 7:30 p.m.

August 29 — Gimcheon Sangmu vs. Busan 7:30 p.m.

September

September 3 — Busan vs. FC Anyang 8 p.m.

September 16 — Seongnam vs. Busan 6:30 p.m.

September 19 — Ansan vs. Busan 7 p.m.

October

October 1 — Busan vs. Gyeongnam 6:30 p.m.

October 7 — Cheonnam vs. Busan 1:30 p.m.

October 21 — Busan vs. Asan 6:30 p.m.

October 29 — Bucheon FC vs. Busan 4 p.m.

November

November 12 — Busan vs. Jeonnam 6:30 p.m.

November 26 — Cheongju vs. Busan 3 p.m.