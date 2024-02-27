Busan IPark 2024 K-League Schedule

The Busan IPark 2024 football schedule for the K-League 2 season has been released.
The Busan IPark is looking to maintain its winning ways and rejoin the top flight once again.
They open the season on March 3rd at home versus Seoul E Land.
Here is the 2024 schedule with Busan’s home games noted on the left-hand side.
All home games are played at either Asiad Stadium or Gudeok Stadium.
Schedule screenshot from the Busan IPark website.
Busan IPark 2024 Schedule
March
March 3 — Seoul E Land vs. Busan 4:30 p.m. — Asiad
March 9 — Busan vs. Gyeongnam 2 p.m.
March 17 — Gimpo vs. Busan 2 p.m. — Asiad
March 31 — Busan vs. Suwon 4:30 p.m.
April
April 7 — Jeonnam vs. Busan 2 p.m. — Asiad
April 10 — Busan vs. Cheonman vs. Asan 4:30 p.m.
April 13 — FC Anyang vs. Busan 4:30 p.m. — Asiad
April 20 — Busan vs. Bucheon 2 p.m.
April 27 — Ansan vs. Busan 4:30 p.m. — Asiad
May
May 11 — Asan vs. Busan 4:30 p.m. — Asiad
May 15 — Busan vs. Cheongju 7 p.m.
May 19 — Busan vs. Seongnam 4:30 p.m.
May 22 — Cheonnam vs. Busan 7:30 p.m. — Asiad
May 27 — Busan vs. Ansan 7:30 p.m.
June
June 2 — Suwon vs. Busan 4:30 p.m. — Asiad
June 16 — Busan vs. Asan 7 p.m.
June 23 — Busan vs. Gimpo 7 p.m.
June 29 — Seongnam vs. Busan 7:30 p.m.
July
July 6 — Bucheon vs. Busan 7:30 p.m. — Asiad
July 14 — Busan vs. Anyang 7 p.m.
July 20 — Busan vs. Jeonnam 7 p.m.
July 23 — Gyeongnam vs. Busan 7:30 p.m. — Asiad
July 29 — Cheongju vs. Busan 7:30 p.m. — Asaid
August
August 10 — Busan vs. Seoul E Land 7:30 p.m.
August 18 — Busan vs. Asan 7 p.m.
August 24 — Gimpo vs. Busan 7:30 p.m. — Asiad
September
September 1 — Seongnam vs. Busan 7 p.m. — Gudeok
September 15 — Busan vs. Jeonnam 4:30 p.m.
September 22 — Gyeongnam vs. Busan 7 p.m. — Gudeok
September 25 — Busan vs. Suwon 7:30 p.m.
September 29 — Busan vs. Ansan 4:30 p.m.
October
October 5 — Seoul E Land vs. Busan 4:30 p.m. — Gudeok
October 20 — Busan vs. Anyang 4:30 p.m.
October 29 — Cheongju vs. Busan 7:30 p.m. — Gudeok
November
November 2 — Busan vs. Cheonan 4:30 p.m.
November 9 — Bucheon vs. Busan 2 p.m.