Busan IPark 2024 K-League Schedule

The Busan IPark 2024 football schedule for the K-League 2 season has been released.

The Busan IPark is looking to maintain its winning ways and rejoin the top flight once again.

They open the season on March 3rd at home versus Seoul E Land.

Here is the 2024 schedule with Busan’s home games noted on the left-hand side.

All home games are played at either Asiad Stadium or Gudeok Stadium.

Schedule screenshot from the Busan IPark website.

Busan IPark 2024 Schedule

March

March 3 — Seoul E Land vs. Busan 4:30 p.m. — Asiad

March 9 — Busan vs. Gyeongnam 2 p.m.

March 17 — Gimpo vs. Busan 2 p.m. — Asiad

March 31 — Busan vs. Suwon 4:30 p.m.

April

April 7 — Jeonnam vs. Busan 2 p.m. — Asiad

April 10 — Busan vs. Cheonman vs. Asan 4:30 p.m.

April 13 — FC Anyang vs. Busan 4:30 p.m. — Asiad

April 20 — Busan vs. Bucheon 2 p.m.

April 27 — Ansan vs. Busan 4:30 p.m. — Asiad

May

May 11 — Asan vs. Busan 4:30 p.m. — Asiad

May 15 — Busan vs. Cheongju 7 p.m.

May 19 — Busan vs. Seongnam 4:30 p.m.

May 22 — Cheonnam vs. Busan 7:30 p.m. — Asiad

May 27 — Busan vs. Ansan 7:30 p.m.

June

June 2 — Suwon vs. Busan 4:30 p.m. — Asiad

June 16 — Busan vs. Asan 7 p.m.

June 23 — Busan vs. Gimpo 7 p.m.

June 29 — Seongnam vs. Busan 7:30 p.m.

July 

July 6 — Bucheon vs. Busan 7:30 p.m. — Asiad

July 14 — Busan vs. Anyang 7 p.m.

July 20 — Busan vs. Jeonnam 7 p.m.

July 23 — Gyeongnam vs. Busan 7:30 p.m. — Asiad

July 29 — Cheongju vs. Busan 7:30 p.m. — Asaid

August

August 10 — Busan vs. Seoul E Land 7:30 p.m.

August 18 — Busan vs. Asan 7 p.m.

August 24 — Gimpo vs. Busan 7:30 p.m. — Asiad

September

September 1 — Seongnam vs. Busan 7 p.m. — Gudeok

September 15 — Busan vs. Jeonnam 4:30 p.m.

September 22 — Gyeongnam vs. Busan 7 p.m. — Gudeok

September 25 — Busan vs. Suwon 7:30 p.m.

September 29 — Busan vs. Ansan 4:30 p.m.

October

October 5 — Seoul E Land vs. Busan 4:30 p.m. — Gudeok

October 20 — Busan vs. Anyang 4:30 p.m.

October 29 — Cheongju vs. Busan 7:30 p.m. — Gudeok

November

November 2 — Busan vs. Cheonan 4:30 p.m.

November 9 — Bucheon vs. Busan 2 p.m.

