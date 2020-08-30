Busan IPark Beaten by Bluewings 3-1

Busan IPark surrendered a half-time lead to lose 3-1 away to Suwon Bluewings on Saturday evening in the K League 1. A second half double from Kim Min-woo turned the game on its head after Lee Jeong-hyeop had given Busan an early lead.

Busan got off to a dream start when Romulo won possession in midfield and released Lee Dong-joon on the left, who in turn played an inch-perfect pass to striker Lee Jeong-hyeop. The Korean international shot straight at Suwon keeper Yang Hyung-mo, but the ball deflected off the custodian’s legs and into the net to give Busan a third-minute lead.

Suwon dominated possession from then on, pushing Busan back inside their own half and leaving the away team to rely on rare counter-attacks to provide any chance of extending their lead. The Royals’ defense did their job in the first half, with keeper Choi Pil-soo seldom called into serious action despite Suwon’s dominance.

The second half was a different story, however, notably, after Busan coach Cho Deok-jae decided to alter his formation in an attempt to consolidate Busan’s lead. The decision to replace winger Kim Byung-oh with defender Dostonbek Tursonov backfired as Suwon continued to press and Busan showed little in the way of ambition or creativity, leading to a second-half treble from the home team.

Kim Min-woo equalized shortly after the hour mark after a tackle from Busan midfielder Park Jong-woo inadvertently released the winger inside the Busan area, and Kim scored again ten minutes later after Busan keeper Choi Pil-soo failed to hold Kim Tae-hwan’s fierce shot.

The result was sewn up on 86 minutes when the Busan defense were caught napping at a Suwon throw-in, and 37-year-old midfielder Yeom Ki-hun drove a low shot home.

The result leaves Busan in eighth after Sunday’s fixtures. Busan are on the road again next Saturday, with a trip to FC Seoul scheduled for 7 p.m.