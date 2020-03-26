Image: Busan IPark
Busan IPark Bring In New Faces Ahead of Return to Top Tier

Tomas Marcantonio takes a look at the Busan IPark's new signings ahead of this year's return to K League 1 action.

Tomas Marcantonio

Former Queens Park Rangers defender Yoon Suk-young is the pick of Busan IPark’s new recruits ahead of the forthcoming K League season. The left-back, who represented Korea in the 2014 World Cup, has signed on loan from Japanese team Kashiwa Reysol.

The 30-year-old is one of a host of new signings for Cho Deok-jae’s side as they prepare for their first season in the K League 1 since 2015.

Busan IPark spent four seasons in the second division before achieving promotion in December by defeating local rivals Gyeongnam FC in a two-legged play-off final.

Among the other new faces are veteran center back Kang Min-soo, Uzbekistan international defender Dostonbek Tursanov, and Brazilian striker Gustavo Vintecinco. Fellow Brazilian forward Jonatan Ferreira Reis was announced this week, completing Busan’s allotted foreign player quota.

Busan, who are renowned for their attacking brand of football, have invested heavily in defensive reinforcements for the upcoming season. They were the second division’s top-scoring team in 2019, and three of their players were included in the league’s official Best XI for the year.

Winger Lee Dong-joon was crowned K League 2 MVP, while international right-back Kim Moon-hwan and Brazilian playmaker Rômulo were both named in the team of year for the second season running.

The new K League season was scheduled to commence on 1st March, but all matches have been postponed in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

K League officials have yet to announce when the season will recommence.

Tomas Marcantonio
Tomas writes novels, travel, flash fiction, and sports. He’s been getting gleefully lost in Busan’s neon-lit backstreets since 2011. You can follow Tomas on Twitter @TJMarcantonio and @IparkBusan

