Busan IPark Climb Table After Pohang Win

Busan IPark ended their six-game winless run with a deserved 2-1 victory over Pohang Steelers on Saturday evening.

The game was played behind closed doors at Busan’s Gudeok Stadium, with earlier plans to allow fans into the stadium canceled due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Korea.

Busan came into the game having only collected one point from a possible twelve, but they got off to a bright start against a Pohang team that started the evening in fourth place in the table. They took the lead after only 13 minutes when Lee Jeong-hyeop’s neat flick teed up captain Kang Min-soo, whose side-footed shot deflected in past keeper Kang Hyeon-mu.

Although Pohang had chances to equalize, Busan scored again on 34 minutes when Kim Kwang-suk bundled into Lee Dong-joon inside the area and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Striker Lee Jeong-hyeop stepped up to take the kick and calmly slotted home to score his fifth goal of the season.

The game opened up in the second half, and Pohang pulled a goal back on 58 minutes when Aleksandar Palocevic crossed for Lee Gwang-hyeok to convert from close range.

There were chances at both ends as Pohang sought an equalizer, with Lee Dong-joon and Lee Gyu-seong going close for Busan, while Lee Gwang-hyeok hit the post for Pohang, and Palocevic forced Busan keeper Choi Pil-soo into an excellent low save.

Busan held on to their lead, however, recording their first league win over Pohang in over five years. The three points took the Royals up to seventh in the table, one point behind FC Seoul in sixth.

Busan’s next game is away to an out-of-form Suwon Bluewings next Saturday at 8 p.m.