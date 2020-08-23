Image: Busan IPark
SoccerBusan IParkSportsSports News

Busan IPark Climb Table After Pohang Win

Tomas Marcantonio

Busan IPark ended their six-game winless run with a deserved 2-1 victory over Pohang Steelers on Saturday evening.

The game was played behind closed doors at Busan’s Gudeok Stadium, with earlier plans to allow fans into the stadium canceled due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Korea.

Busan came into the game having only collected one point from a possible twelve, but they got off to a bright start against a Pohang team that started the evening in fourth place in the table. They took the lead after only 13 minutes when Lee Jeong-hyeop’s neat flick teed up captain Kang Min-soo, whose side-footed shot deflected in past keeper Kang Hyeon-mu.

Although Pohang had chances to equalize, Busan scored again on 34 minutes when Kim Kwang-suk bundled into Lee Dong-joon inside the area and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Striker Lee Jeong-hyeop stepped up to take the kick and calmly slotted home to score his fifth goal of the season.

The game opened up in the second half, and Pohang pulled a goal back on 58 minutes when Aleksandar Palocevic crossed for Lee Gwang-hyeok to convert from close range.

There were chances at both ends as Pohang sought an equalizer, with Lee Dong-joon and Lee Gyu-seong going close for Busan, while Lee Gwang-hyeok hit the post for Pohang, and Palocevic forced Busan keeper Choi Pil-soo into an excellent low save.

Busan held on to their lead, however, recording their first league win over Pohang in over five years. The three points took the Royals up to seventh in the table, one point behind FC Seoul in sixth.

Busan’s next game is away to an out-of-form Suwon Bluewings next Saturday at 8 p.m.

Tomas Marcantonio
Tomas writes novels, travel, flash fiction, and sports. He’s been getting gleefully lost in Busan’s neon-lit backstreets since 2011. You can follow Tomas on Twitter @TJMarcantonio and @IparkBusan

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Sports News

KIMA Week 2020 Maritime Leisure Experience Applications Suspended

Haps Staff -
Korea International Marine and Leisure Week scheduled for Gwangalli Beach and Suyeong Yacht Club from August 21-30 is postponed.
Read more
Busan IPark

Late Drama as Busan IPark End Losing Streak, Draw Seongnam 1-1

Tomas Marcantonio -
A last-gasp header from Dostonbek Tursunov earned Busan IPark a point in a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Seongnam FC on Friday evening.
Read more
Sports News

Surfers Must Now Wear Masks in Busan

BeFM News -
Surfers at beaches in Busan are now required to wear masks in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
Busan IPark

Busan IPark Beaten 2-0 by Sangju Sangmu FC

Tomas Marcantonio -
A brace from Moon Seon-min helped Sangju Sangmu FC to a 2-0 victory at the Sangju Civic Stadium.
Read more
Sports News

KBO, K-League 1 to Increase Fans in Stadiums Up to 30% This Week

Haps Staff -
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has decided to up capacity of fans at sports games to 30% from this week.
Read more
Sports News

Who is The Best Team in the Korean Soccer League?

Haps Staff -
When you think about Korea, you probably don’t think about soccer, but the sport has been experiencing a monumental growth in popularity in decades.
Read more

The Latest

Busan IPark Climb Table After Pohang Win

Busan IPark Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark ended their six-game winless run with a deserved 2-1 victory over Pohang Steelers on Saturday evening.
Read more

Summer Operations at All Beaches in Korea Are Stopped From Today

Travel Haps Staff -
Summer operations at beaches across the country closed at midnight this morning, the latest move to help the spreading of coronavirus in the country.
Read more

Rainfall More Than Doubled in Busan This Summer Over 2019

News BeFM News -
Due to unprecedented torrential rain during a long rainy season, the amount of precipitation that fell in Busan from July to August this year came to 1,112 mm, some 600 mm more than the same period last year.
Read more

These are the Public Sports, Cultural and Tourism Facilities Temporarily Suspended in Busan

Arts & Culture Busan City News -
Here is a list of facilities that are temporarily closed until further notice to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more

What the Enhanced Measures of Social Distancing Level 2 Mean in the Busan Area

Busan News Busan City News -
The city of Busan has enacted the Enhanced Measures of Social Distancing Level 2 in the Busan Area from August 21st.
Read more

Mandatory Indoor and Outdoor Mask Wearing in Public Taking Effect at Midnight in Busan

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has made an administrative order to make it mandatory to wear a mask indoors and outdoors from midnight tonight.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
31 ° C
31 °
31 °
58 %
5.1kmh
40 %
Sun
29 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
30 °
Wed
29 °
Thu
29 °

Dine & Drink

Ramyeon Sales Surge in Korea as More People Stay Home to Eat

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
Sales of instant noodles in South Korea soared to a fresh all-time high in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak, data showed yesterday.
Read more

Busan Bites: Myungpum Mulhoe

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Headquartered at Songjeong Beach, Myungpum Mulhoe is one of Busan's most popular restaurants, with branches in Yeonsan, Gwangan, Dongnae, and Songdo Beach.
Read more

LA Bar & Grill In Gwangalli Hosting Its 2nd Anniversary Party This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli is hosting its 2nd-anniversary party this weekend from 7 pm to 2 am on Friday and Saturday.
Read more

Jagalchi Festival Latest to be Canceled

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
This year's Jaglalchi Festival, a popular seafood festival held every fall in Nampo-dong, has been canceled.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea