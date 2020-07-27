Image: Busan IPark
SoccerBusan IParkSportsSports News

Busan IPark Crash to Daegu 3-0 in Defeat

Tomas Marcantonio

Busan IPark crashed to a 3-0 defeat away to Daegu FC in the K League 1 on Sunday evening. The visitors had defender Park Joon-gang sent off on route to their heaviest defeat of the season.

Daegu took the lead in controversial circumstances, as referee Kim Hee-gon failed to award Busan a free kick despite a clear foul on left back Park Joon-gang. Daegu took full advantage of the referee’s mistake, with veteran striker Dejan Damjanovic finishing well to give the home side the lead inside seven minutes.

Busan dominated possession but looked toothless in the final third as they searched for a way back into the game, while Daegu looked dangerous on the counter. The home team eventually doubled their lead on the half-hour mark, with goalkeeper Gu Sung-yoon creating the chance with a long kick up the field. Brazilian playmaker Cesinha took the ball down beautifully on his chest, taking two Busan defenders out of the game in the process, before curling home past keeper Choi Pil-soo.

Busan coach Cho Deok-jae hauled off striker Lee Jeong-hyeop at half time to hand a debut to new signing Kim Hyun, and also replaced the anonymous Kim Seung-joon with Kim Byung-oh on the left-wing. The changes made little difference to the pattern of play, however, as Busan monopolized possession but failed to seriously trouble the Daegu defense.

The match effectively ended as a contest on 69 minutes, when Royals left-back Park Joon-gang received a red card for two clumsy fouls in the space of eight minutes. Daegu profited from the extra man almost immediately, with a cross from Busan’s empty left side of defense being headed home by Ryu Jae-moon.

Daegu also had a player sent off in the closing stages, Kim Woo-seok getting his marching orders for two yellow cards, but by the then Daegu were already cruising. Busan’s only chance of note fell to Kim Byung-oh, but the winger shot straight at keeper Gu when through on goal.

The 3-0 defeat means Busan drop to seventh in the K League 1 table, but they trail sixth-placed Gangwon FC only on goals scored.

The Royals have a busy week ahead. On Wednesday evening they face Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, and they return to league action next Sunday at 7 p.m, playing host to league leaders Ulsan Hyundai.

Tomas Marcantonio
Tomas writes novels, travel, flash fiction, and sports. He’s been getting gleefully lost in Busan’s neon-lit backstreets since 2011. You can follow Tomas on Twitter @TJMarcantonio and @IparkBusan

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Sports News

Korea Southern Coast Cup 2020 Takes Place This Weekend

Haps Staff -
The Korean Southern Coast Cup 2020 takes place this weekend in the southern waters of the country.
Read more
Sports News

Fans Will Be Allowed to Attend Baseball and Football Games From Tomorrow On a Limited Basis

BeFM News -
The government announced that fans of professional baseball and football will be allowed to attend games as early as Sunday, though on a limited basis.
Read more
Sports News

Police Investigating Taekwondo Instructor For Beating His Students

BeFM News -
Police have begun to look into a physical assault case involving a Taekwondo instructor accused of beating and verbally harassing a 12-year-old disciple.
Read more
Sports News

Horse Racing in Korea to Resume on July 24th

Haps Staff -
Horse racing in Korea will resume at three tracks around the nation on July 24th.
Read more
Busan IPark

Busan IPark Hold Gwangju FC to Goalless Draw

Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark held on to secure a 0-0 draw with Gwangju FC on Saturday evening in the K League 1.
Read more
Busan IPark

Busan IPark Defeat FC Seoul 2-0

Tomas Marcantonio -
Goals from Kwon Hyeok-gyu and Lee Dong-doon helped Busan IPark to a 2-0 home victory over FC Seoul in the K League 1 on Friday evening.
Read more

The Latest

Busan IPark Crash to Daegu 3-0 in Defeat

Busan IPark Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark crashed to a 3-0 defeat away to Daegu FC in the K League 1 on Sunday evening.
Read more

More Safety Concerns Against Gimhae’s New Airport Plan

Busan News BeFM News -
Another safety concern has been raised against the transport ministry’s Gimhae New Airport plan.  
Read more

1969 Bokcheon-dong, Accidental First Shovel @ Bokcheon Museum

Events Haps Staff -
Discover a special exhibition to celebrate the returning of the first tomb discovered in Bokcheon-dong in 1969 to its original location.
Read more

Enjoy a Unique Italian Summer Healthy Diet at McQueen’s Bar

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Enjoy authentic Italian cuisine at McQueen's Bar at the Hilton Hotel with a summer healthy menu.
Read more

BTO Looking for English Content YouTube Creators

Lifestyle BeFM News -
The Busan Tourism Organization said that it is looking for 'YouTube Creators' to participate in the production of English video content related to Busan city by the 10th of next month.
Read more

배우 박보영, 피아니스트 임동혁 제천국제음악영화제에서 만나다

문화 Haps Staff -
배우 박보영과 세계적인 피아니스트 임동혁이 제16회 제천국제음악영화제(집행위원장 조성우, 이하 영화제) 홍보대사에 위촉 되었다
Read more
Busan
light rain
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
78 %
4.6kmh
90 %
Mon
24 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
26 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
29 °

Dine & Drink

Enjoy a Unique Italian Summer Healthy Diet at McQueen’s Bar

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Enjoy authentic Italian cuisine at McQueen's Bar at the Hilton Hotel with a summer healthy menu.
Read more

Busan Cafe Show Underway at BEXCO

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The 16th edition of the Busan Cafe Show returns to BEXCO through Sunday featuring delicious coffees and desserts.
Read more

HQ Gwangan Celebrates its 6th Anniversary Saturday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
On Saturday, July 25th, HQ Gwangan is celebrating its 6th anniversary with food, drink specials, and three bands for your enjoyment.
Read more

Openings: Gino’s Pizza Brings a Taste of New York to Haeundae Beach

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
A welcome addition to the Haeundae dining scene, Gino's New York Pizza has opened its doors at the Pale de Cz.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea