Busan IPark Crash to Daegu 3-0 in Defeat

Busan IPark crashed to a 3-0 defeat away to Daegu FC in the K League 1 on Sunday evening. The visitors had defender Park Joon-gang sent off on route to their heaviest defeat of the season.

Daegu took the lead in controversial circumstances, as referee Kim Hee-gon failed to award Busan a free kick despite a clear foul on left back Park Joon-gang. Daegu took full advantage of the referee’s mistake, with veteran striker Dejan Damjanovic finishing well to give the home side the lead inside seven minutes.

Busan dominated possession but looked toothless in the final third as they searched for a way back into the game, while Daegu looked dangerous on the counter. The home team eventually doubled their lead on the half-hour mark, with goalkeeper Gu Sung-yoon creating the chance with a long kick up the field. Brazilian playmaker Cesinha took the ball down beautifully on his chest, taking two Busan defenders out of the game in the process, before curling home past keeper Choi Pil-soo.

Busan coach Cho Deok-jae hauled off striker Lee Jeong-hyeop at half time to hand a debut to new signing Kim Hyun, and also replaced the anonymous Kim Seung-joon with Kim Byung-oh on the left-wing. The changes made little difference to the pattern of play, however, as Busan monopolized possession but failed to seriously trouble the Daegu defense.

The match effectively ended as a contest on 69 minutes, when Royals left-back Park Joon-gang received a red card for two clumsy fouls in the space of eight minutes. Daegu profited from the extra man almost immediately, with a cross from Busan’s empty left side of defense being headed home by Ryu Jae-moon.

Daegu also had a player sent off in the closing stages, Kim Woo-seok getting his marching orders for two yellow cards, but by the then Daegu were already cruising. Busan’s only chance of note fell to Kim Byung-oh, but the winger shot straight at keeper Gu when through on goal.

The 3-0 defeat means Busan drop to seventh in the K League 1 table, but they trail sixth-placed Gangwon FC only on goals scored.

The Royals have a busy week ahead. On Wednesday evening they face Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, and they return to league action next Sunday at 7 p.m, playing host to league leaders Ulsan Hyundai.