Busan IPark Defeat FC Seoul 2-0

Goals from Kwon Hyeok-gyu and Lee Dong-doon helped Busan IPark to a 2-0 home victory over FC Seoul in the K League 1 on Friday evening.

Busan coach Cho Deok-jae welcomed Kim Moon-hwan back into the starting lineup, but otherwise the team was unchanged from the thrilling 4-2 win over Gangwon FC last week. Seoul, who have endured a difficult start to 2020 after finishing third last year, started the game a point behind Busan, despite recovering from a five-game losing streak at the start of summer.

The home team had the better of the chances in the first half, with last weekend’s hero Lee Dong-joon heading over when well placed, and Lee Jeong-hyeop’s header well saved by Seoul keeper Yu Sang-hun.

Seoul failed to test Busan custodian Kim Ho-joon in the first half, but they could have taken the lead shortly after the restart when Osmar’s through ball released Cho Young-wook into the penalty area. The young striker dragged his shot wide across goal, however, and Busan soon began to turn the screws as Seoul struggled for creativity.

The breakthrough came just after the hour mark, as Romulo and Lee Dong-joon combined brilliantly to set up Kwon Hyeok-gyu for a simple finish. It was the 19 year old’s first goal for the club, and a just reward for a series of roaming, energetic performances from the midfielder in recent games.

With Seoul rattled, Busan doubled their lead only three minutes later. This time the architect was left back Park Joon-gang, whose excellent dart into the box was capped by a perfect ball to find Lee Dong-joon. Last week’s K League 1 MVP, Lee gratefully side-footed home Busan’s second, and Seoul never really looked like getting back into the game as Busan held out for the clean sheet.

The win was Busan’s second on the bounce, and extended their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions. With 14 points from 11 games, Busan sit in sixth place in the league, three points ahead of 7th placed Gangwon, who play on Sunday.

The Royals are next in action against K League 2 side Suwon FC in the FA Cup on Wednesday at 7 p.m. They return to league action next Saturday at 6 p.m. against Gwangju FC.

Tomas Marcantonio
Tomas writes novels, travel, flash fiction, and sports. He’s been getting gleefully lost in Busan’s neon-lit backstreets since 2011. You can follow Tomas on Twitter @TJMarcantonio and @IparkBusan

