Image: Busan IPark
Busan IPark Draw 0-0 With Suwon

Tomas Marcantonio

Busan IPark secured their second draw in a row after being held 0-0 at home to Samsung Suwon Bluewings on Saturday evening in the K League 1.

Both teams had lost their opening two games of the campaign, but Suwon came into the match with their tails up after beating Incheon United last weekend, while Busan was also in confident mood after holding title-chasers Ulsan Hyundai to a draw in their last game.

Busan coach Cho Deok-jae largely kept faith with the side that impressed against Ulsan last weekend. Former Premier League defender Yoon Suk-young replaced Park Joon-gang at left-back in the only change, with goalkeeper Kim Jeong-ho keeping his place as the team’s designated under-22 player.

Suwon monopolized possession in the game’s early stages, and Bluewings’ veteran midfielder Yeom Ki-hun had the first meaningful attempt on goal, forcing Kim Jeong-ho into a fingertip save with a shot from 25 yards.

Busan grew into the game over the course of the first half and threatened with a series of attacks down the right flank. International full-back Kim Moon-hwan was instrumental for the home team, driving into Suwon’s half with several marauding runs. Busan only managed one shot on target, however, Lee Dong-joon driving a low effort straight at the keeper after being teed up by the lively Lee Jeong-hyeop.

Busan flew out of the traps into the second half, with Lee Jeong-hyeop and Kim Byung-oh both forcing Suwon keeper No Dong-geon into saves within five minutes of the restart. The home team’s promising spell proved to be a false dawn, however, as Suwon went on to dominate the second half.

Bluewings’ Australian international striker Adam Taggart should have scored on 54 minutes when the ball broke to him inside the penalty area, but his fierce shot was straight at Busan keeper Kim Jeong-ho. Busan struggled to get the front three involved as Suwon continued to threaten, and former Busan hero Lim Sang-hyub missed a golden opportunity to score the winner against his old club late on, the Suwon winger shooting over with the goal at his mercy.

The game finished goalless, with Busan recording their first clean sheet of the season after four games. The result leaves the seasiders in tenth place, one point above bottom club Gwangju FC.

Still in search of their first win of the season, Busan face military side Sangju Sangmu next Saturday at 7 p.m.

Tomas Marcantonio
Tomas writes novels, travel, flash fiction, and sports. He’s been getting gleefully lost in Busan’s neon-lit backstreets since 2011. You can follow Tomas on Twitter @TJMarcantonio and @IparkBusan

Busan IPark Earn Their First Point With 1-1 Draw Against Ulsan

Defending Champions Jeonbuk Defeat Busan IPark 2-1 With Injury-Time Goal

KLPGA to Return From Tomorrow

Busan IPark Lose Opening Game In Return to Top Flight League

#KLeague Opening Match Worldwide Live Streaming on Twitter Tonight

Korea Destinations: 17 Hotspots in Gyeongnam for Wedding and Life Photos

What’s On in Busan: June 1 – June 7

Buk-gu Releases New Locally Brewed “Gupo Manse 329” Beer

Foreign Tourists Down Almost 99% in April Year-on-Year Statistics

부산시, 제1호 “교육이 있는 반려견 놀이터” 문 열다

Concerning the ‘ART’

Travel

