Image: Busan IPark
Busan IPark Edge Closer to Safety with Suwon Draw

Tomas Marcantonio

Busan IPark continued their fight to avoid relegation with a hard-earned point against Suwon Bluewings on Sunday afternoon.

Fans were welcomed back to Gudeok Stadium for the first time in over two months for the team’s final home game of the 2020 season, and though the match was short on events, the 0-0 draw moved Busan four points clear of the relegation zone.

Caretaker manager Lee Ki-hyung, who took over last month following Cho Deok-jae’s resignation, made only one change to the side that beat FC Seoul 2-1 before the international break. Brazilian playmaker Romulo returned to the midfield as Lee experimented with a fluid 5-3-2 formation that appeared to prioritize defensive solidity.

Suwon Bluewings, who only needed a draw to ensure their own survival this season, also reined in their attacking instincts in an opening half-hour that was short on chances and inspiration.

Busan’s patient approach almost paid dividends as the first half wore on, with Lee Dong-jun the architect. The 23-year-old first teed up Lee Jeong-hyup, whose weak shot was comfortably saved, before bursting through on goal after some neat interplay. With only the goalkeeper to beat, Lee’s shot was saved smartly by Yang Hyung-mo, and the first half finished goalless.

Suwon’s influence grew in the second half, and they very nearly took the lead shortly after the restart through Han Seok-hee. The 24-year-old unleashed a fierce left-footed drive from 25 yards, only to see his effort acrobatically tipped onto the post by Busan keeper Choi Pil-su.

Tempers flared throughout the second half as neither team shirked from challenges, and the referee showed seven yellow cards as a series of reckless tackles threatened to turn the game into a melee. Although Suwon enjoyed more possession, neither team truly looked like earning victory as the match fizzled out to finish goalless.

The point was enough to secure Suwon’s top-flight status for another season, while earlier defeats for Incheon United and Seongnam FC mean that Busan remains in tenth, three points ahead of Seongnam and four ahead of bottom side Incheon.

Busan can guarantee another year in the K League 1 with a draw at Incheon United next Saturday (kick-off 4.30 p.m.). If Incheon are victorious in that fixture, Busan will likely need a result the following Saturday against Seongnam in the final game of the 2020 season.

Tomas Marcantonio
Tomas writes novels, travel, flash fiction, and sports. He’s been getting gleefully lost in Busan’s neon-lit backstreets since 2011. You can follow Tomas on Twitter @TJMarcantonio and @IparkBusan

