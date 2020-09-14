Image: Busan IPark
Busan IPark Frustrated in Incheon Draw

Tomas Marcantonio

Busan IPark were held to a goalless draw by bottom side Incheon United in the K League 1 on Sunday evening.

With the season drawing to a close and only six points separating Busan from Incheon’s relegation spot, it was vital that the Royals didn’t lose at Gudeok Stadium. The draw will be seen as a missed opportunity for Busan, however, especially as they enjoyed the lion’s share of the chances.

Busan, sporting special edition retro shirts, started brightly. Winger Lee Dong-jun was a lively threat down the right, while Brazilian playmaker Romulo impressed with a series of probing balls into the Incheon penalty area. Lee had an early goal disallowed for handball, and Kim Hyun was denied shortly after by a diving Lee Tae-hui save.

Incheon grew into the game later in the first half, with foreign duo Stefan Mugosa and Elias Aguilar looking dangerous, but they failed to stretch Busan keeper Kim Ho-jun.

The home side looked the more likely team to snatch a win in the second half, and the game seemed to swing further in their favor when Incheon’s Jung Dong-yun was sent off for a dangerous lunge on Lee Dong-jun. Busan’s one-player advantage only lasted five minutes, however, as midfielder Kim Jeong-hyun was also given his marching orders for a second yellow card after a clumsy challenge.

Lee Dong-jun should have won the game for Busan in the closing stages, but he blazed over after creating space for himself inside the Incheon area, and the match ended 0-0.

The draw leaves Busan in tenth position, four points above Suwon Bluewings and six points ahead of Incheon. FC Seoul’s victory earlier on Sunday means they are now favorites to finish in sixth, with two more games to play until the league splits in two for a final round of matches.

Busan host Gangwon FC on Wednesday at 6 p.m., with a trip to Jeonbuk following on Sunday.

Tomas Marcantonio
Tomas writes novels, travel, flash fiction, and sports. He’s been getting gleefully lost in Busan’s neon-lit backstreets since 2011. You can follow Tomas on Twitter @TJMarcantonio and @IparkBusan

