Image: Busan IPark
Busan IPark Hit Bottom After Another Defeat

Tomas Marcantonio

Busan IPark crashed to the bottom of the K League 1 table after a 2-0 defeat at home to Gangwon FC on Sunday afternoon.

Busan were without influential Brazilian midfielder Romulo for the visit of Gangwon, but were boosted by the return of Lee Jeong-hyup and Lee Dong-jun in attack. The Royals struggled to get the front line involved, however, as Gangwon dominated possession in the first half.

Go Moo-yeol headed straight at keeper Choi Pil-su with Gangwon’s best chance of the half, while Lee Jae-kwon saw a shot blocked by Busan defender Kim Dong-woo. Despite Lee Jeong-hyup’s willing running and hold-up play for the hosts, Busan lacked cohesion in the final third, and a long-range effort from Kim Jeong-hyun was the closest they came to troubling Gangwon keeper Lee Gwang-yeon.

Gangwon didn’t take long to break the deadlock after the break. Midfielder Han Kook-young was the architect, slaloming into space outside the Busan penalty box before threading an intelligent through ball into Go Moo-yeol. Go turned and dispatched a low shot beyond Choi Pil-su to leave Busan facing an uphill struggle.

The introduction of attacking midfielder Kim Jin-kyu, who had been out for two months through injury, boosted Busan as they fought back. Kim’s turn and shot from 20 yards clipped the post, and the midfielder’s movement and interplay provided rare glimpses of the attacking dynamism that characterized Busan’s play last season.

The hosts failed to score the vital goal, however, and Gangwon’s Lee Young-jae put the game to bed in the final minute of normal time, tapping home after his initial header was kept out by Choi Pil-su.

Ultimately the 2-0 scoreline was no less than Gangwon deserved, and the result piled the pressure onto Busan coach Cho Deok-jae. While Busan were losing, bottom side Incheon United were thrashing Seongnam FC 6-0. The margin of victory for Incheon meant that they leapfrogged Busan in the table, leaving the Royals bottom of the league on goals conceded.

With four games of the season to play, Busan and Incheon now have 21 points each, with Seongnam only one point ahead.

Busan are next in action against FC Seoul on Sunday afternoon at 4.30 p.m.

Tomas writes novels, travel, flash fiction, and sports. He’s been getting gleefully lost in Busan’s neon-lit backstreets since 2011. You can follow Tomas on Twitter @TJMarcantonio and @IparkBusan

