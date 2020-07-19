Image: Busan IPark
Busan IPark Hold Gwangju FC to Goalless Draw

Tomas Marcantonio

Busan IPark held on to secure a 0-0 draw with Gwangju FC on Saturday evening in the K League 1.

The match, which was played at Busan’s Gudeok Stadium, was short on thrills and tightly contested between two teams who were playing in the second division last season. It was the second time the clubs have met since their promotions to the top tier; Gwangju ran out 3-1 winners when these sides met in mid-June.

Having made wholesale changes for the midweek FA Cup win over Suwon FC, Busan coach Cho Deok-jae restored his star players to the lineup, with goalkeeper Choi Pil-soo the only change from last weekend’s win over FC Seoul.

Busan started brightly, with Lee Jeong-hyeop forcing a save from Lee Jin-hyung early on, but Gwangju looked dangerous on the counter-attack. Brazilian winger Willyan had the visitors’ best chance of the half, but his fierce shot was well kept out by Choi Pil-soo.

Gwangju dominated possession in the second half and got into dangerous positions on numerous occasions, but they failed to make their dominance count. They almost snatched victory in the closing stages when Felipe played Kim Ju-kong through on goal, but the substitute’s shot came off the post.

The scoreless draw was the eighth game in a row that Busan has gone unbeaten. It was also their third clean sheet on the bounce, and the point moved the Royals up to sixth in the table.

Busan’s next game is against Daegu FC next Sunday at 7 p.m.

Tomas Marcantonio
Tomas writes novels, travel, flash fiction, and sports. He’s been getting gleefully lost in Busan’s neon-lit backstreets since 2011. You can follow Tomas on Twitter @TJMarcantonio and @IparkBusan

Travel

