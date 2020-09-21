Image: Busan IPark
SoccerBusan IParkSportsSports News

Busan IPark Lose 2-0 to Title-Chasing Jeonbuk

Tomas Marcantonio

Busan IPark succumbed to a 2-0 defeat away to reigning champions Jeonbuk Hyundai on Sunday afternoon as their floundering end to the season continued.

Busan were always the underdogs against second-placed Jeonbuk in the final game before the top division splits into two mini-leagues. An early header from Cho Gue-sung and a Gustavo penalty ensured that Jeonbuk kept up the pressure on top club Ulsan Hyundai, while Busan remains embroiled in a relegation battle.

It didn’t take long for Jeonbuk to assert their dominance. Busan conceded a corner on four minutes after midfielder Kim Seung-joon carelessly gifted Jeonbuk possession, and striker Cho Gue-sung rose above Jung Sung-min to power the home team into the lead.

Without regular threats Lee Dong-jun and Lee Jeong-hyup, Busan relied on the talents of playmaker Romulo to create chances, but the front line failed to put the final touch to the few promising moves started by the Brazilian.

Busan could have fallen further behind in the 16th minute when keeper Choi Pil-su recovered the ball outside his area, only to gift it straight to Takahiro Kunimoto. The Japanese midfielder’s lofted shot was cleared off the line by Busan defender Dostonbek Tursunov, however.

Jeonbuk eventually doubled their lead on 37 minutes when Dostonbek tripped Jeonbuk striker Gustavo inside the Busan penalty area. The Brazilian forward picked himself up to coolly slot the penalty beyond Choi Pil-su, and Busan never truly looked like recovering.

Busan boss Cho Deok-jae made two changes at half time and Busan were allowed more possession as Jeonbuk sat back to consolidate their lead, but the visitors still failed to test keeper Song Beum-keun. Lee Sang-jun impressed with a number of speedy runs down the wings for Busan, but the youngster was unable to provide the final killer cross for a teammate. Substitute Gustavo Vintecinco, meanwhile, twice headed wide when well placed inside the Jeonbuk area.

Jeonbuk saw the game out comfortably to ensure victory, and Busan will now take part in the ‘Final B’ group, which features the bottom six clubs. Busan will play each of their closest rivals once more before the season’s end, with only the bottom team facing automatic relegation.

Busan remains three points ahead of Incheon United, who also lost on Sunday afternoon. The fixtures for the Final B group will be released shortly.

Tomas Marcantonio
Tomas writes novels, travel, flash fiction, and sports. He’s been getting gleefully lost in Busan’s neon-lit backstreets since 2011. You can follow Tomas on Twitter @TJMarcantonio and @IparkBusan

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan IPark

Busan IPark in Trouble After Gangwon Defeat

Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark were edged closer to the threat of relegation on Wednesday evening after losing 2-1 at home to Gangwon FC in the K League 1.
Read more
Sports News

LPGA BMW Championships in Busan Canceled

Haps Staff -
The 2020 LPGA BMW Championships scheduled for next month in Busan has been canceled.
Read more
Busan IPark

Busan IPark Frustrated in Incheon Draw

Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark were held to a goalless draw by bottom side Incheon United in the K League 1 on Sunday evening.
Read more
Busan IPark

Busan IPark Snatch Vital Point in Seoul

Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark fought back from a goal down to snatch a 1-1 draw against FC Seoul on Saturday evening in the K League 1.
Read more
Sports News

Daegu to Hold Contactless Marathon From September 27

Haps Staff -
The city of Daegu will hold an "untact", or contactless marathon from September 27 to October 17th.
Read more
Busan IPark

K League 1: Busan IPark September Home Games

Haps Staff -
Here is the monthly home schedule for the Busan IPark.
Read more

The Latest

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more

Korea in Photos: Silver Grass at Hwawangsan Mountain

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Silver grass, a sign that autumn is coming, is growing in the mountains providing a beautiful backdrop for hikers.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: High Quality Meals with Reasonable Prices at Insaeng Hoetjip in Igidae

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Insaeng Hoetjip hits all the right notes for those looking for some affordable raw fish and seafood dishes after a nice hike around Igidae.
Read more

Kim Cham-sae Exhibit at ERD Gallery in Haeundae

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
A refreshing exhibition in a historical apartment with more than 40 years of history that has been turned into a new gallery in Haeundae.
Read more

2020 Study in Korea Online Education Fair with Busan Metropolitan City Begins Today

Lifestyle Busan City News -
The 2020 Study in Korea Online Education Fair will run for four days this week.
Read more

12 Reported Coronavirus Cases Now at Dong-A University

Busan News BeFM News -
So far, the campus has reported 12 related cases, 11 of whom are from the same department and the same student club. 
Read more
Busan
few clouds
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
41 %
7.2kmh
20 %
Tue
22 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
25 °
Sat
22 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: High Quality Meals with Reasonable Prices at Insaeng Hoetjip in Igidae

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Insaeng Hoetjip hits all the right notes for those looking for some affordable raw fish and seafood dishes after a nice hike around Igidae.
Read more

“No Brand Burger” Opens its First Busan Location in Daeyeon-dong

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shinsegae Food has opened its first "No Brand Burger" location in Busan.
Read more

Local Franchisee Denies Popeye’s is Leaving Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Rumors of Popeye's leaving Korea has been denied by the company's local franchisee TS Corporation.
Read more

Shuttle Expands Delivery Service Into Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced that it will begin delivery service in the greater Seomeyon Station area.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea