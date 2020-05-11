Image: Busan IPark
SoccerBusan IParkSportsSports News

Busan IPark Lose Opening Game In Return to Top Flight League

Tomas Marcantonio

Busan IPark were defeated by Pohang Steelers 2-0 in the first round of the 2020 K League 1 on Sunday.

The trip to Pohang’s Steel Yard was Busan’s first game back in the top tier of Korean soccer since their relegation in 2015. The match was played out in front of empty stands, as precautions against the spread of Covid-19 continue.

Busan IPark coach Cho Deok-jae handed debuts to five new signings, including Brazilian striker Gustavo Vintecinco and former international defenders Yoon Suk-young and Kang Min-soo.

Busan started brightly, with last season’s K League 2 MVP Lee Dong-joon looking lively, but the Busan forwards failed to seriously test Pohang goalkeeper Kang Hyeon-mu. The home side then took the lead on 24 minutes through German striker Stanislav Iljutcenko, whose glancing header from Kim Yong-hwan’s cross nestled in the corner of Kim Ho-joon’s goal.

Image: Busan IPark

Pohang continued to threaten in the second half as Busan struggled to get a foothold in the match, and the game effectively ended as a contest when Busan defender Dostonbek Tursunov tripped Iljutcenko inside the penalty area. Pohang’s Serbian midfielder Aleksandar Paločević converted the resulting penalty to give the home side a comfortable two-goal cushion.

Busan substitute Kim Byung-oh had a positive impact as the away team chased the game, but the match finished 2-0 to the hosts, leaving the team goalless and pointless after one game.

The club has a difficult run of fixtures this month. Reigning champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors visit Busan’s Gudeok Stadium next Saturday, and a trip to 2019 runners up Ulsan Hyundai follows the week after. As yet, there has been no official announcement of when stadiums will reopen to fans.

Tomas Marcantonio
Tomas writes novels, travel, flash fiction, and sports. He’s been getting gleefully lost in Busan’s neon-lit backstreets since 2011. You can follow Tomas on Twitter @TJMarcantonio and @IparkBusan

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Sports News

#KLeague Opening Match Worldwide Live Streaming on Twitter Tonight

Haps Staff -
Watch the opening match of the K-League tonight in real-time as it is showcased worldwide on Twitter.
Read more
Sports News

ESPN Begins Broadcasting KBO Games Live

Haps Staff -
U.S. sports cable giant ESPN began broadcasting South Korean baseball games to its American audience, starting with the first day of the season on Tuesday.
Read more
Lotte Giants

Lotte Giants 2020 Schedule

Haps Staff -
Here is the 2020 Lotte Giants schedule in English.
Read more
Sports News

Busan IPark 2020 Updated K-League Schedule

Haps Staff -
The updated Busan IPark 2020 football schedule has been released.
Read more
Sports News

K-League to Resume May 8th With Provisions in Place

Haps Staff -
Korea's top professional football league will return May 8th, with a number of provisions in place to follow the social distancing guidelines set out by the government.
Read more
Sports News

K-League to Make Opening Date Announcement this Friday

Haps Staff -
Korea's top football league will make a decision tomorrow about the opening of the 2020 season.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Destinations: Top 5 Tourist Spots Visited in 2019

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
According to the 2019 Tourism Industry Trend Analysis, while tourism was up by 0.4%, the top major destinations except for Dongbaeksom all took a significant hit in visitors.
Read more

Busan Likely to Put Temporary Ban on 80 Local Clubs

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is considering a ban on some 80 entertainment establishments in the city including clubs with the order to be announced as early as today.
Read more

Ray Chen & Sunwoo Yekwon Duo Concert is Canceled

Music Haps Staff -
The Ray Chen & Sunwoo Yekown Duo concert scheduled for May 12th at the Busan Cinema Center has been canceled.
Read more

KT&G Sangsang Madang Present ’20th Century Masters’ Series From World Renowned British Graphic Designer Alan Fletcher

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
A special exhibition of world-renowned British graphic designer Alan Fletcher's work will be shown at Busan Citizens Hall through June 21.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Heaven in a Bowl – Somunnan Kalguksu in Oncheon-dong

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located in Oncheon1-dong, this restaurant is famous for Naeng Kalguksu; icy kalguksu. All the ingredients are fresh, including vegetables from a countryside farm every week.
Read more

Busan IPark Lose Opening Game In Return to Top Flight League

Busan IPark Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark were defeated by Pohang Steelers 2-0 in the first round of the 2020 K League 1 on Sunday.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
59 %
3.1kmh
46 %
Mon
19 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
18 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Heaven in a Bowl – Somunnan Kalguksu in Oncheon-dong

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located in Oncheon1-dong, this restaurant is famous for Naeng Kalguksu; icy kalguksu. All the ingredients are fresh, including vegetables from a countryside farm every week.
Read more

Eggslut to Make its Seoul Debut in June

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
SPC Group is launching Eggslut, a popular California egg-based sandwich chain into South Korea from next month.
Read more

Johnny Rockets May Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Celebrating its 3rd Anniversary This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in PNU is celebrating its third anniversary in style this weekend with great deals on food and drink.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea