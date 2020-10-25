Busan IPark Lose to Bottom Side Incheon

The K League 1 relegation battle will go to the last day of the season after Incheon United came from behind to beat Busan IPark 2-1 on Saturday afternoon. Busan only needed a draw to secure their top-flight status for another season, but two quick-fire goals in the second half ensured that Incheon still has hope of avoiding the drop.

Busan set up in a conservative 5-4-1 formation, with Lee Ki-hyung naming an unchanged starting eleven after last week’s draw with Suwon Bluewings. Both sides missed good chances in the opening half-hour, with Busan’s Kim Dong-woo and Incheon’s Oh Ban-suk going close with headers. Lee Jeong-hyup spurned Busan’s best chance of the half when he was sent clear on goal but opted to pass instead of shooting, with his ball to Lee Dong-jun overhit.

The visitors eventually took the lead one minute before the break, however, after great work from left-back Lee Sang-jun. The youngster raced into the Incheon area from the left flank and drove the ball across goal, with Incheon keeper Lee Tae-hui only able to palm the ball to Lee Dong-jun, who made no mistake heading into a gaping goal.

Incheon almost equalized immediately, but an excellent save from Choi Pil-su denied Stefan Mugosa, and Busan went into the break one goal up.

Busan sat back in the second half with the aim of consolidating their lead, but two goals in the space of 70 seconds turned the game on its head. First, Kim Dae-jung headed home from Mugosa’s cross, and then Jung Dong-yun’s angled shot deflected in off Kim Dong-woo.

The Royals rallied in search of an equalizer, but a stunning double save from Lee Tae-hui denied Kim Hyun and then Lee Jeong-hyup, and Incheon held out for a vital victory.

Incheon remain bottom despite the win, but they are now only a point behind both Seongnam FC and Busan. A draw for Busan next Saturday at Seongnam (kick-off 3 p.m.) will be enough to confirm their survival, but defeat will leave the Royals relying on FC Seoul to beat Incheon.