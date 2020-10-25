Image: Busan IPark
Busan IPark Lose to Bottom Side Incheon

Tomas Marcantonio

The K League 1 relegation battle will go to the last day of the season after Incheon United came from behind to beat Busan IPark 2-1 on Saturday afternoon. Busan only needed a draw to secure their top-flight status for another season, but two quick-fire goals in the second half ensured that Incheon still has hope of avoiding the drop.

Busan set up in a conservative 5-4-1 formation, with Lee Ki-hyung naming an unchanged starting eleven after last week’s draw with Suwon Bluewings. Both sides missed good chances in the opening half-hour, with Busan’s Kim Dong-woo and Incheon’s Oh Ban-suk going close with headers. Lee Jeong-hyup spurned Busan’s best chance of the half when he was sent clear on goal but opted to pass instead of shooting, with his ball to Lee Dong-jun overhit.

The visitors eventually took the lead one minute before the break, however, after great work from left-back Lee Sang-jun. The youngster raced into the Incheon area from the left flank and drove the ball across goal, with Incheon keeper Lee Tae-hui only able to palm the ball to Lee Dong-jun, who made no mistake heading into a gaping goal.

Incheon almost equalized immediately, but an excellent save from Choi Pil-su denied Stefan Mugosa, and Busan went into the break one goal up.

Busan sat back in the second half with the aim of consolidating their lead, but two goals in the space of 70 seconds turned the game on its head. First, Kim Dae-jung headed home from Mugosa’s cross, and then Jung Dong-yun’s angled shot deflected in off Kim Dong-woo.

The Royals rallied in search of an equalizer, but a stunning double save from Lee Tae-hui denied Kim Hyun and then Lee Jeong-hyup, and Incheon held out for a vital victory.

Incheon remain bottom despite the win, but they are now only a point behind both Seongnam FC and Busan. A draw for Busan next Saturday at Seongnam (kick-off 3 p.m.) will be enough to confirm their survival, but defeat will leave the Royals relying on FC Seoul to beat Incheon.

Tomas writes novels, travel, flash fiction, and sports. He’s been getting gleefully lost in Busan’s neon-lit backstreets since 2011. You can follow Tomas on Twitter @TJMarcantonio and @IparkBusan

Busan IPark

Busan IPark Edge Closer to Safety with Suwon Draw

Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark continued their fight to avoid relegation with a hard-earned point against Suwon Bluewings on Sunday afternoon.
Busan IPark

Busan IPark Stun Seoul With Vital Win

Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark held on to secure a vital 2-1 away to FC Seoul on Sunday afternoon to move off the bottom of the K League 1 table.
Lotte Giants

Lotte Giants October Home Schedule

Haps Staff -
Looking to catch a baseball game this month? The Lotte Giants have 17 home games this August.
Busan IPark

Busan IPark Hit Bottom After Another Defeat

Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark crashed to the bottom of the K League 1 table after a 2-0 defeat at home to Gangwon FC on Sunday afternoon.
Sports News

South Korea’s K Golf Signs Golf Legend YE Yang to Sponsorship Deal

Haps Staff -
K Golf, South Korea's most innovative new golf simulator system provider has signed a major sponsorship agreement with golf legend YE Yang.
Busan IPark

Busan IPark Lose 2-0 to Title-Chasing Jeonbuk

Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark succumbed to a 2-0 defeat away to reigning champions Jeonbuk Hyundai on Sunday afternoon as their floundering end to the season continued.
The Latest

Busan IPark Lose to Bottom Side Incheon

Busan IPark Tomas Marcantonio -
The K League 1 relegation battle will go to the last day of the season after Incheon United came from behind to beat Busan IPark 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.
Korea Destinations: Stroll the Beautiful Walking Course at Hwajeon Byeolgok-gil

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Take a lovely autumn stroll at Hwajeon Byeolgok-gil in Namhae in Gyeongnam province, the seventh course of Namhaebarae-gil.
Almost All Busan’s Students Heading Back to School November 2nd

Busan News BeFM News -
All elementary, middle, and high schools and special education schools in Busan, except overcrowded schools, will start full capacity in-person classes starting from November 2nd.
Busan to Strengthen Safety Management at Local Beaches

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced that it plans to strengthen safety management at the beaches including the uses of advanced technology by 2025.
Korea in Photos: Frost Brings Signs of Winter to Jirisan Mountain

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Sanggodae, or wood frost, appeared on Friday morning at Seseok Shelter at Jirisan National Park in Gyeongnam.
Asian Contents & Film Market 2020 Held Online, Announces the Official Schedule

Biff Coverage Haps Staff -
Asian Contents & Film Market is held online for the first time this year for three days from October 26th to October 28th.
Dining in Korea: Best Time to Go is During the Major Korean Holidays

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Dining out during Korea's traditional holiday seasons are the best times to experience the country's diverse culinary selections a recent report shows.
Five COVID-ERA Fast Food Restaurant Best Practices

Dine & Drink Don Southerton -
In the Food and Beverage sector in general, Fast Casual, Café’s, and QSRs (Quick Service Restaurants) have been adapting to COVID-19. Many of these practices, in fact, can be adapted even in dense urban areas like Seoul, South Korea.
Dongnae-gu Looks to Address “No Kid Zone” Restaurant Problem

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
So-called “no kid zone” restaurants and businesses that ban children from entering the establishment are once again becoming a social issue in the city as parents looking to dine with their kids are finding fewer places to frequent.
10 Most Popular Comfort Foods During the Pandemic in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
TTeokbokki was voted the most popular comfort food in Korea during the coronavirus pandemic in a recent survey released by the Seoul City government.
