Busan IPark Manager Park Jin-seop Resigns Amid Poor Performance

By Haps Staff

Manager Park Jin-seop, who led Busan IPark to a strong second-place finish in the second division last year, has resigned following a series of poor performances.

Park’s resignation came after a 2-2 home draw against Bucheon on the 6th, a result that extended the team’s winless streak to seven games and dropped them to 9th place out of 13 teams.

Park took over as head coach in June 2022 and orchestrated a remarkable turnaround for Busan, narrowly missing promotion to the first division.

However, this season has been challenging, with key players departing or suffering injuries, and dissatisfaction growing among the squad.

The team will temporarily be managed by Yoo Kyung-ryeol while a new head coach is sought.

