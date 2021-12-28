Busan IPark Moving Back to Play at Asiad Stadium This Season

The Busan IPark will move back to play at Asiad Main Stadium this season due to the renovations of Gudeok Stadium the club announced.

The Busan Transportation Company’s home matches will also be played at Asiad.

Gudeok Stadium will undergo a massive renovation to turn it into an all-football stadium by 2028 as its facilities have deteriorated.

The K-League 2 IPark previously played in the Main Stadium from 2003 to 2015.

The club will begin its training for the 2022 season on January 4th at Gangseo Clubhouse.