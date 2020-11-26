Image: Busan IPark
Busan IPark Name Ricardo Peres New Manager

Busan IPark has chosen Portuguese native Ricardo Peres as their 23rd manager as they begin their first step toward promotion in the 2021 season.

Busan searched for a foreign manager to innovate the team and overcome the limitations of their existing operating methods.

In order to become a young and strong team, it was decided to hire talented people who had experienced an advanced European football system.

The 44-year-old Peres has a deep relationship with Paulo Bento, the current national football coach of the Republic of Korea. He also served as a goalkeeper coach for the Portuguese national team which reached the Euro 2012 semifinals.

I am happy to be in charge of Busan, which has a tradition in the K-League. We will reorganize the team in a short time commitment to restore the honor of the giants in Busan,” Peres said.

Peres is expected to undergo two weeks of quarantine after arriving in South Korea as soon as the visa procedure is finished.

He becomes the third foreign manager for the club after Ian Porterfield and Andy Egley.

