Busan IPark Reveal New Kits for 2020 Campaign

The Busan IPark have revealed their new home and away kits for 2020 as they return to the top flight of Korean professional soccer.

The most notable change is the addition of the four stars above the emblem. The stars on the emblem represents the number of K-League wins.

Busan, which was relegated to K-League 2 in 2015, had removed the stars on the emblem.

Image: Busan IPark

Busan’s new home and away kits are made with 2020 Adidas’ latest ‘Condivo 20 Line’. It is the same style as the uniforms worn by major national athletes participating in Euro2020.

They open the season at Pohang on March 1st and their first home match is on Saturday, March 7th at 4 p.m. vs. Gwangju.

Travel

