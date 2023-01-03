Busan IPark Sign Brazilian Fessin

Busan IPark has recruited 23-year-old Brazilian winger and attacking midfielder Fessin.

Born in 1999, Fessin has good personal skills and is known for his smart play due to his excellent soccer intelligence.

While playing mainly as a winger and attacking midfielder, he has the strength of good link play with other players.

On his side, he excels in instant breakthroughs using speed, dribbling ability, and goal-scoring ability.

Fessin, who started his professional career at ABC FC in Brazil, has played 85 professional games, scoring 10 goals and 1 assist, while going through SC Corinthians, EC Bahia, and AA Ponchi Preta.

As he has accumulated a lot of experience even at a young age, it is evaluated that his future development potential is outstanding.

“It feels good to come to a club with a tradition and history. I will do my best this year so that I can reach a higher position. I am greedy for personal goals, but the most important thing is to do my best, focusing on promotion unconditionally,” Fessin said.