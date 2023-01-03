Image: Busan IPark
SoccerBusan IParkSportsSports News

Busan IPark Sign Brazilian Fessin

Haps Staff

Busan IPark has recruited 23-year-old Brazilian winger and attacking midfielder Fessin.

Born in 1999, Fessin has good personal skills and is known for his smart play due to his excellent soccer intelligence.

While playing mainly as a winger and attacking midfielder, he has the strength of good link play with other players.

On his side, he excels in instant breakthroughs using speed, dribbling ability, and goal-scoring ability.

Fessin, who started his professional career at ABC FC in Brazil, has played 85 professional games, scoring 10 goals and 1 assist, while going through SC Corinthians, EC Bahia, and AA Ponchi Preta.

As he has accumulated a lot of experience even at a young age, it is evaluated that his future development potential is outstanding.

“It feels good to come to a club with a tradition and history. I will do my best this year so that I can reach a higher position. I am greedy for personal goals, but the most important thing is to do my best, focusing on promotion unconditionally,” Fessin said.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
9 ° C
9 °
9 °
21 %
4.1kmh
0 %
Wed
9 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
8 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 