Busan IPark Sign Defender Valentinos Sielis

The Busan IPark are looking to shore up its defense this year with the signing of ex-Jeju United defender Valentinos Sielis.

Sielis, 31, a former national team member for Cyprus, has played in 66 K-League 1 games registering 3 goals and 1 assist with Gangwon FC and Jeju United.

The 189cm, 95kg defender is known to have excellent defensive power with excellent scoring ability in set pieces.

Last season, he only competed in three games due to an injury.

“I want to contribute to showing the potential of Busan with the coaches, players, and fans by giving one million percent of my ability this season,” he said.