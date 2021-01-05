Image: Busan IPark
Busan IPark Start Winter Training for 2021 Season

The Busan IPark have started winter training for the 2021 season and looking to regain the form that saw them elevated to the K League top division at the beginning of 2020.

The IPark started its first training under the regime of its new coach Ricardo Peres. Busan held its first training in preparation for the 2021 season at the clubhouse exclusive stadium on the 4th for the first meeting between the new coach and players.

Prior to his first training, coach Peres started with the process of getting acquainted with the core values ​​of Busan IPark with the squad through the entire squad meeting.

Having already recognized the core values ​​of the club’s secretariat and support staff through the end of the year, he will listen to the core values ​​of the players and lay the foundation for a new rebuilding project in Busan.

Image: Busan IPark

After the group meeting was over, the team immediately began field training. Despite the winter season, the balmy 7’C day allowed the athletes to train in relatively warm weather.

The training on the first day was divided into morning and afternoon sessions. In the morning, intense training was conducted to measure the physical strength of each player, and in the afternoon, they divided into two teams and played their own mini-games.

“It was the day I had my first meeting with the players, and I was able to train in good weather. Starting today, I will communicate well with the players so that I can be a good leader,” Peres said.

Busan IPark players conducted a full COVID-19 test ahead of their training and players will comply with the corona prevention rules amid their training.

The IPark will compete in the K League 2 this season after being relegated from the top division.

